A successful practice of sustainable development in Bay City

Xiamen At the South-East China Fujian The province is a typical bay town. He emerges from the sea, carried into his arms.

Ecological conservation of bay cities is a global issue. Xiamen is rich in marine resources, but its maritime area is small, subject to intense development and frequent economic activities. As a result, the city's marine ecosystem was once fragile.

Photo taken in January 2024 shows the Xiatanwei Mangrove Park in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Chen Bo/People's Daily Online) (PRNewsfoto/People's Daily)

On March 30, 1988Xi Jinping, who later served as a member of the Standing Committee of the Xiamen Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and executive vice mayor of Xiamenchaired a special meeting on cleaning up Yundang Lake in Xiamen.

Photo taken in January 2024 shows Yundang Lake in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Chen Bo/People's Daily Online) (PRNewsfoto/People's Daily)

This meeting is considered the beginning of the comprehensive treatment of the lake which has been going on for more than 30 years so far. It also started that of Xiamen ecological protection and restoration of the sea, river basins and the entire region, as well as coordinated efforts on land and sea to improve the city's marine ecological environment.

While advancing the comprehensive treatment of Yundang Lake, Xiamen launched cooperation with the Partnerships for Environmental Management of the Seas of East Asia (PEMSEA) in 1994 for integrated coastal zone management.

It successfully developed a model including advanced legislation, centralized coordination, technological support, integrated law enforcement and public participation, which was recognized by the International Maritime Organization as the “Xiamen Model”.

This model of integrated coastal management in Xiamenas well as the efforts for the Thames in Britain and Boston Harbor in the United States, have been highlighted by the Joint Expert Group on the Scientific Aspects of Marine Environmental Protection as three exemplary global cases that show that determined and coordinated action can produce benefits even in large urban areas, where development and population pressures are concentrated. The “Xiamen Model” has been widely promoted internationally and has had a significant impact.

Over the past 30 years, Xiamen gradually built a “circle of friends” to share ideas and experiences, actively participating in global maritime governance.

The city organized training in Costa Rica on topics such as mariculture technology and marine spatial planning. He also collaborated with Thailand on the restoration of Pattaya beaches and established a joint marine ecology station in the province of North Sulawesi, Indonesia.

“The practices of Xiamen in marine ecological conservation provide valuable references for other countries and regions. This is a significant milestone in the history of global marine governance,” said the PEMSEA President Emeritus. Chua Thia-Eng.

In October 2005an international forum of maritime cities was held in Xiamenand since 2007, it has been officially transformed into World Ocean Week in Xiamen. The event has become one of the world's most important platforms for promoting water cooperation and exchanges.

Today is World Ocean Week. Xiamen has been running for 18 consecutive years and has gradually grown into an international annual event combining ocean-themed forums, professional exhibitions and ocean cultural carnivals.

Many important ocean collaborations took place during this major event, and many important achievements saw the light of day.

It has collaborated with important international programs such as the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development and established a long-term cooperation mechanism with the Global Ocean Negative Carbon Emissions program.

The International Ocean Digital Twin Summit 2023 was held during World Ocean Week in Xiamenwhich used data to create a virtual ocean and provide a solid digital basis for the development of the ocean economy and ecological protection.

The major digital science program for typical deep-sea habitats was officially announced during World Ocean Week 2023 in Xiamenbringing together the best scientists from around the world to explore the deep sea.

“I am very encouraged by that of Xiamen active participation in international ocean cooperation,” said Pierre Thomsonthe Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for the Ocean, during his participation in the opening ceremony of World Ocean Week in Xiamen In November 2023. This was his third time participating in the event.

Xiamen is deeply involved in global ocean governance, fostering “blue partnerships” and strengthening cooperation with relevant countries and regions in areas such as marine resource development and marine ecological restoration.

She has collaborated with ASEAN countries on the seaweed industry and the construction of marine protected area networks. It has also joined forces with BRICS countries to establish a BRICS Ocean Sustainable Development Research Center.

In addition, Xiamen has established partnerships with maritime authorities in several countries, including Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailandand the Solomon Islandsas well as the Western Pacific Sub-Commission of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO, to launch the Blue Citizen Initiative and integrate it into the results of maritime cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative .

Furthermore, the Secretariat of the PEMSEA Network of Local Governments has been permanently established in Xiamen.

Thanks to these efforts, Xiamen aims to bring Chinese wisdom and solutions to solve global marine ecological problems and provide solutions for the protection and sustainable development of the global marine environment.

“I find China ecological civilization approach is very inspiring,” Thomson said, adding that Xiamenonce participating in international programs, should take the lead in certain areas of marine conservation.

