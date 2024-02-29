Supreme Court to hear arguments on Donald Trump's immunity in April





WASHINGTON (AP) The Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to decide whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted for interfering with the 2020 election, calling into question whether his case could go to trial before the November election.

While the court set a course for a quick resolution, it maintained preparations for a trial focused on Trump's efforts to overturn his election defeat. The court will hear arguments at the end of April and its decision is expected to be rendered by the end of June at the latest.

That timeline is much quicker than usual, but assuming the judges reject Trump's immunity request, it's unclear whether a trial can be scheduled and concluded before the November election. Early voting in some states will begin in September.

The courts' decision to intervene in a second major case involving Trump this term, as well as the dispute over whether he is barred from becoming president again because of his actions after the 2020 election, underscore the direct role that judges will have in the outcome of the election. .

Trump's lawyers sought to postpone the trial until after the election.

Ultimately, the timeline for a possible trial could depend on how quickly the judges rule. They showed they could move quickly, issuing a ruling in the Watergate tapes case in 1974, just 16 days after hearing arguments. The decision in Bush v. Gore came the day after the December 2000 debates.

By now addressing this legally untested issue, the justices have created a scenario of uncertainty that special prosecutor Jack Smith sought to avoid when he first asked the High Court in December to intervene immediately . In his latest court filing, Smith suggested arguments a full month earlier than in late April.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that legal experts are extremely grateful that the court intervened to rule on immunity. Presidents will always be concerned, even paralyzed, by the prospect of wrongful prosecution and retaliation after leaving office, he wrote.

A spokesperson for Smith declined to comment.

The trial date, already postponed once by Trump's immunity appeal, is of paramount importance to both sides. Prosecutors are seeking to put Trump on trial this year while defense attorneys seek to delay his criminal cases. If Trump were to be elected while the case was pending, he could presumably use his authority as head of the executive branch to order the Justice Department to remove him or could potentially seek a pardon.

Although their Supreme Court filing does not explicitly mention the upcoming November election or Trump's status as a Republican primary frontrunner, prosecutors have described the case as having unique national significance and said any delay in resolution of these charges threatens to frustrate the public interest in a speedy and fair verdict.

Trump's lawyers framed the lawsuits in partisan terms, telling judges that a months-long criminal trial against President Trump, at the height of election season, would radically disrupt President Trump's ability to campaign against President Biden , which seems to be the whole point of the special affair. Advises persistent shipping requests.

The court said in an unsigned statement that it would consider whether and to what extent a former president enjoys presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his term in office.

The Supreme Court has already ruled that presidents are exempt from civil liability for official acts, and Trump's lawyers have argued for months that this protection should also be extended to criminal prosecutions.

So far, lower courts have rejected Trump's unprecedented claim that former presidents have absolute immunity for actions within their official duties. A panel of appeals judges in Washington ruled earlier in February that U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who would preside over the election interference trial, was correct that the case could proceed and that Trump could be prosecuted for the actions taken while he was in the White House. and in the run-up to January 6, 2021, when a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The case went to the high court because the appeals court refused to grant the delay requested by Trump.

The case is separate from the high court's consideration of Trump's call to remain on the presidential ballot despite attempts to remove him because of his efforts following his 2020 election defeat. During the Feb. 8 proceedings , the court seemed likely to side with Trump. . A decision could come at any time.

The high court will also hear an appeal in April from one of the more than 1,200 people charged in the Capitol riot. The case could upend charges prosecutors have filed against more than 300 people, including Trump.

The Washington election interference case is one of four lawsuits Trump faces as he seeks to win back the White House. Of these, the only one with a trial date that appears close to taking place is his trial in New York, where he is charged with falsifying business records in connection with secret money payments to a porn actor . Trial in that case is scheduled for March 25, and a judge this month signaled his determination to move forward.

Another case accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents is scheduled to go to trial on May 20, but a crucial hearing on Friday appears likely to cause a delay. No date has been set in a separate state case in Atlanta accusing him of conspiring to overturn that state's 2020 election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/supreme-court-trump-immunity-election-interference-trial-ff4b251967b4f1ae85bd01a0db24931f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos