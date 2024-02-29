PM Modi attacks Indian bloc

Prime Minister Modi was addressing a rally in Yavatmal, Maharashtra.

Yavatmal (Maharashtra):

Citing Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharadchandra Pawar's tenure as Union Agriculture Minister under the Congress-led UPA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the money sanctioned by Delhi for the struggling farmers of Vidarbha had been “looted” midway.

Setting the tone of the campaign for the ruling BJP-led NDA in the state ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the bloc's partners INDIA at a rally in Yavatmal, saying: “What was the condition of the farmers? When the INDI alliance partners were in Delhi (under the Congress-led UPA)? The then Agriculture Minister was from Maharashtra (Sharad Pawar). Packages were announced for the struggling farmers of Delhi's Vidarbha, but the money was looted from somewhere. in transit. The poor, farmers and Adivasis received little or no support. Today, I pressed a button and Rs 21,000 crore under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi reached the accounts of millions of farmers across the country. This is Modi's guarantee.”

“We have set four key priorities to make India a developed country by 2047. We will focus on the poor, farmers, youth and women power in pursuit of our vision to take the country towards the promised summits. These four key sections of our population, every community and every household in the country will be strong. The work carried out at Yavatmal is a reflection of this commitment on our part. Today, farmers receive all kinds of support for irrigation while the poor receive concrete. roofs over their heads. Women across the village are being provided income support while public infrastructure is being developed in line with the aspirations of the youth,” PM Modi said.

He added that Rs 3,800 crore was transferred separately to the accounts of farmers in Maharashtra.

“Under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, over Rs 3 lakh crore was deposited in the accounts of 11 crore farmers across the country. Farmers received Rs 30,000 crore, of which Rs 900 crore was transferred directly to farmers' accounts in Yavatmal.

“Work on the project to construct the world's largest warehouse for storing food grains has started. These warehouses will be constructed by farmers' cooperative societies, who will also have control over them. Small farmers will be able to draw huge benefits of this storage. They will no longer be forced to sell their products at low prices,” said Prime Minister Modi.

“Before 2014, rural distress was sweeping the country, but the INDI alliance partners who were in power at the time were indifferent to the people's concerns. From independence until 2014, only 15 out of 100 families in a village had a piped water supply system. “Majority of the deprived people were Dalits, poor and tribals. It was Modi who ensured running water to every household from the ramparts of the Red Fort. I am happy to share all this with you in just 4-5 about years since I made Since this announcement, running water has reached 75 out of 100 families. This is why the whole country is saying that Modi's guarantee represents respect for all guarantees,” he said. added.

PM Modi claimed that the previous Congress-led government at the Center had suspended as many as 100 major irrigation projects in the country for decades, adding that work on 60 of these projects was completed and the rest were would be soon.

“I have also guaranteed that my sisters across villages will become 'Lakhpati Didi'. I can tell you that one crore sisters have already become Lakhpati Didis. During the budget presentation, we announced that Lakhpati Didis will be carried to 3 crore. Today, the number of women self-help groups has crossed 10 crore. They have received assistance worth Rs 8 lakh crore from banks. Under the 'Namo Drone Didi' program , some of our sisters are being trained to become drone pilots, after which the government will provide them with drones through which they will provide assistance to farmers,” PM Modi said.

Claiming that the tribals were ignored during the Congress years, he said, “No grand plan was ever made for our Vishwakarma (skilled artisans) friends. It was Modi who first launched 'PM Vishwakarma Yojana' worth Rs 13,000 crore. Modi again who thought of the welfare and welfare of some of our most backward citizens and tribals. For the first time, Rs 23,000 crore under the 'PM Jaan-Mana Yojana' has been allocated for their development.

Reinforcing his commitment to take 'Vikas' (development) to every corner of the country, Prime Minister Modi added, “We are also on a mission to change the lives of our people. The work we have done in the last 10 years “These years have laid the foundation for what needs to be done in the next 25 years. I have decided to take Vikas to every corner of India. Every fiber of my being and every second of my time is devoted to your service.”

