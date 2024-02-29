Supreme Court to hear Trump's request for immunity in election interference case | Donald Trump





The US Supreme Court agreed on Wednesday to take up the unprecedented assertion that Donald Trump has absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, jeopardizing his trial before the 2024 elections.

The justices set oral arguments for the week of April 22 to consider a recent ruling by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Washington Circuit, which flatly rejected Trump's request for immunity in a decision issued earlier this month.

Trump's criminal case will remain on hold until the Supreme Court finally rules on the matter, putting him in the politically charged position of potentially influencing Trump's decision to stand trial before the presidential election in november.

The unsigned order indicates that the court intended to determine during oral arguments whether and if so, the extent to which a former president enjoys presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during its mandate.

In connection with the 2020 federal election, Trump faces a four-count indictment in Washington, D.C., filed by Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, which accuses him of conspiracy to defraud the United States. United, of conspiracy to obstruct the certification of the election results by Congress and of violating the election results. rights.

Trump sought to have the charges dropped last year, arguing in a 52-page filing that the conduct alleged against him fell within the so-called outer perimeter of his official duties, meaning he could not be prosecuted in court because of the broad protections granted. to the presidency.

The motion to dismiss claimed that all of Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat detailed in the indictment, from pressuring his vice president, Mike Pence, to stop Congress' certification of Biden's victory up to the organization of false electoral lists, were in his capacity. as president and therefore protected.

At the heart of the case filed by Trump's legal teams was the extraordinary assertion that not only was Trump entitled to absolute presidential immunity, but that the immunity applied regardless of Trump's intention to turn himself in to the conduct described in the indictment.

The arguments were rejected by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan and then by the three-judge panel of the Washington, D.C. Circuit, who wrote in an unsigned but unanimous decision that they could not endorse such an interpretation of the power executive.

Fundamentally, former President Trump's position would cause the collapse of our system of separate powers by placing the president beyond the reach of all three branches, the opinion goes. We cannot accept that the office of the presidency places its former occupants above the law forever.

Trump's lawyers decided to move forward with the immunity request last October, largely because it is what is known as an interlocutory appeal, an appeal that can be argued before trial and which essentially put the matter on hold until it was resolved.

It was important to put the case on hold because Trump's overall strategy has been to seek to delay, ideally even beyond the election, in the hope that winning a second presidency might allow him to pardon himself or appoint an attorney general loyal who would abandon the mandate. charges.

The Supreme Court's involvement now means the case remains frozen until the justices issue a ruling. And even if the court rules against Trump, the case may not be ready for trial until late summer or beyond.

The reason Trump will not go to trial as soon as the Supreme Court rules is because Trump is technically entitled to the defense preparation time he had left when he filed his first appeal with the Washington Circuit on December 8, 2023, which triggered the suspension. .

Trump has 87 days left in that period, calculated by finding the difference between the original trial date of March 4 and December 8. As a result, the earliest Trump could be tried in Washington would be to add 87 days to the date of the Supreme Court's final decision.

With oral arguments scheduled for April, a decision may not be rendered until May. Alternatively, in a worst-case scenario for the special prosecutor, the Supreme Court could wait until his current term ends in July, which could mean the trial could be delayed until late September at the earliest.

