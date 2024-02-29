Politics
China, Sierra Leone pledge to strengthen relations
President Xi Jinping shakes hands with visiting Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday. FENG YONGBIN / CHINA DAILY
President Xi Jinping on Wednesday pledged to support Sierra Leone in developing its agriculture, infrastructure and human resources, calling for stronger political mutual trust, win-win cooperation and coordination in business international and regional relations in order to elevate bilateral relations.
Xi received Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio, who is on a five-day state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in a welcome ceremony that included a guard of honor and a salute of 21 artillery shots.
The two leaders jointly witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation agreements covering joint construction of the Belt and Road, agriculture, economic development and the implementation of China's proposed Global Development Initiative.
Xi told Bio that ties between the two nations “can be regarded as a model of China-Africa unity and cooperation.” “You are the first African head of state I have received this year. I believe your visit will advance relations between China and Sierra Leone to a new level,” Xi said.
China firmly supports the Sierra Leonean people in pursuing a development path suited to their national conditions, and is willing to strengthen governance exchanges with the West African country, he said. . He added that Beijing would encourage more Chinese companies to invest in Sierra Leone.
According to the General Administration of Customs, trade between the two countries increased by 23.9% year-on-year to reach $1.63 billion in 2023. China mainly exports electromechanical products and metal products to Sierra Leone , and imports wood as well as mineral products.
The Chinese president also called for stronger bilateral cooperation in UN Security Council affairs and joint efforts to safeguard the interests of Africa and developing countries.
Beijing invites Sierra Leone to actively participate in the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, he said.
Xi reaffirmed China's commitment to considering developing unity and cooperation with African countries as an important cornerstone of its foreign policy.
China will adhere to the principles of sincerity, real results, friendship and good faith, and strengthen mutual support and friendly cooperation with African countries, he stressed.
The nation will closely align its major initiatives to support industrialization, agricultural modernization and personnel training in Africa with the African Union Agenda 2063 and the development strategies of African countries, he said.
China is willing to work with its African friends, including Sierra Leone, to successfully host this year's Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and advance China-Sierra Leone and China-Africa friendship, he said. -he adds.
Bio, who is on his second state visit to China since taking office in 2018, expressed gratitude for China's support for his country's socio-economic development.
“The People’s Republic of China has always been a reliable partner of the Republic of Sierra Leone,” he said. “Sierra Leone and China share a bond that transcends geographic distance.”
Sierra Leone adheres to the one-China principle, firmly supports China in maintaining its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and supports China in safeguarding its core interests, he said.
Bio said his country is willing to learn lessons from China's experience, strengthen bilateral cooperation in Belt and Road construction, and explore new areas of cooperation in infrastructure construction, trade, education and public services.
According to his official website, the Sierra Leonean leader will also participate in an investment roundtable, meet key investors and attend a ceremony to award him an honorary doctorate from the China University of Geosciences in Wuhan, Hubei province.
Yang Baorong, a researcher at the Institute of West Asian and African Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said there is huge potential for China and Sierra Leone, a country rich in mineral resources, to strengthen their bilateral cooperation.
“For Sierra Leone, enhanced cooperation with China can help the government contain rising inflation rates and create more jobs,” he said.
Jiang Hengkun, an associate researcher at the Institute of African Studies at Zhejiang Normal University, said the ironclad ties between China and Sierra Leone were forged during their joint fight against Ebola and COVID -19.
The visit showed how China, as a member of the developing South, will continue to help African countries deal with their various risks and challenges, he said.
(Web Editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
|
Sources
2/ http://en.people.cn/n3/2024/0229/c90000-20138612.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China, Sierra Leone pledge to strengthen relations
- Missouri Football 2024 is recruiting spring students mid-year
- Big Holidays This Weekend in Lake County
- A 1.7 magnitude earthquake hits Rich Mountain east of Cullowhee, no damage reported
- Supreme Court to hear Trump's request for immunity in election interference case | Donald Trump
- LAPD arrests attempted kidnapping suspect in North Hollywood
- History suggests the riddle of throwing coins into the basin
- Dress made from fabric recovered from the Sullivan tornado
- Stock market today: Wall Street falls as bitcoin rebounds even higher
- 105-unit affordable housing project in Whitehorse gets $5 million from territory
- Calorie labeling on menus may reduce deaths from cardiovascular disease in the UK, modeling study suggests – News
- PM Modi attacks Indian bloc