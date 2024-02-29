Top US court to rule on Trump's immunity claims





By Madeline Halpert and Anthony ZurcherBBC News

Getty Images

The Supreme Court will decide whether former President Donald Trump is safe from being sued for trying to overturn the 2020 election.

The conservative-majority court, 6-3, decided Wednesday to hear Mr. Trump's claims that he should be shielded from criminal liability.

This is the first time that the court has ruled on such a case.

A US Court of Appeals panel has already rejected Mr Trump's argument that he has presidential immunity.

Mr. Trump claimed in the landmark court case that he was immune from criminal charges for actions he said fell within his duties as president.

But the appeals court ruled unanimously against the 77-year-old, writing that: “We cannot accept former President Trump's assertion that a president has unlimited power to commit crimes that would neutralize the most fundamental control of executive power – the recognition and enforcement of law.” Election results.”

He appealed the case to the Supreme Court and asked to stay this decision.

On his Truth Social website, Mr. Trump welcomed Wednesday's decision and said that without immunity, “presidents will always be concerned, and even paralyzed, by the prospect of wrongful prosecution and retaliation after leaving office.” .

“This could actually lead to extortion and blackmail of a president,” he wrote.

Mr Trump was charged last year with witness tampering and conspiracy to defraud the United States in a Washington DC federal court over his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden.

Jack Smith, who was named special counsel in the investigation, filed charges against Mr. Trump and pushed for the trial to take place this year.

The court could have upheld the judgment of the court of appeal, which would have allowed the trial to resume.

Instead, at least four of the nine justices voted in favor of the case. That suggests there is debate within the court over whether Mr. Trump has some immunity from prosecution.

This decision risks seriously delaying the trial, initially scheduled for March.

Arguments in the case before the Supreme Court are scheduled for the week of April 22 and any trial will have to wait until a ruling is issued.

Even if a decision could be made quickly, judges could rule that the former president is immune from prosecution, or issue a ruling that would further delay legal proceedings.

Justice Department guidelines limit prosecutions in politically sensitive investigations to within 60 days of an election — meaning prosecutors face an early September deadline.

And if Mr. Trump wins in November, it is increasingly likely that the case will never go to trial. His Justice Department officials could abandon or indefinitely suspend the special prosecutor's investigation or he could take the unprecedented step of granting himself a pardon.

The Republican presidential candidate faces numerous other federal and state criminal charges.

The former president faces a trial beginning in late March on charges of falsifying business records relating to a secret payment he made to a porn star.

The Supreme Court is also hearing arguments in a separate case aimed at determining whether Mr. Trump can be disqualified from running for a second term under the 14th Amendment's “prohibition on insurrection.”

Mr. Trump has pleaded not guilty in all cases, frequently calling them a political “witch hunt.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-68431830 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos