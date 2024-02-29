My trip to kyiv with Boris Johnson





Last week, en route to Oxford, I visited Boris Johnson at his rural retreat, where he is writing his not-quite-memoir. Unlike Cincinnatus, he doesn't have a plow, but he does have one of those squat, computer-controlled lawn mowers that moves silently across the lawn, grazing. Boris is impulsive. At lunch he suddenly said: Let's play tennis. That's what we did. At another point he said: Why don't you come to Ukraine on Friday? So I thought I would. The journey took 24 hours by train compared to 19 hours in kyiv, but there is something romantic about reaching a foreign country by train. Furthermore, Ukrainian trains are more efficient than British trains, even if (or because?) there is a war. The official goal was a conference on how the West could sustain Ukraine's fight against Russia in two years, but before that we were shown around Babyn Yar. There, in September 1941, the Nazis murdered nearly 34,000 people, the vast majority of them Jews. Babyn Yar means the woman's ravine. After the massacres, the ravine was filled in to hide the bodies. Many other murders were committed there and also hidden. When the Germans fled in 1943, they exhumed the bodies and burned them to destroy the evidence. This terrible place provokes many thoughts, but the most relevant to Ukraine's current struggles concerns the crime of forgetting. To a Westerner, it seems incomprehensible that Soviet Russia, after having driven out the Nazis, did not wish to fully commemorate the victims of its enemies. In 1976, a monument was finally erected, but Soviet authorities were so morbidly afraid of anything religious or celebrating minorities that they never allowed any visible acknowledgment that most of the dead were Jewish. In the mind of Vladimir Putin, this Soviet impulse is mixed with that of Russian imperialism: for him, Ukraine does not exist, except as a geographical expression.

