Next Indonesian President Prabowo receives honorary general title – Eurasia Review

By Arie Firdaus and Tria Dianti

President Joko Jokowi Widodo awarded his presumed successor Prabowo Subianto Indonesia's second-highest military rank on Wednesday, despite the defense minister's links to historic human rights abuses, including allegations of torture and kidnapping of pro-democracy activists.

Prabowo, who is set to become Indonesia's next leader after the country February 14 electionwas awarded the title of honorary four-star general during a ceremony in Jakarta.

This award is a form of appreciation as well as confirmation of his total dedication to the people, nation and state, Jokowi said on Wednesday.

Prabowo ran alongside Jokowi's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, in the election, in which the two men won more than 57 percent of the vote, according to unofficial tallies by credible pollsters.

His victory in the polls follows a rebranding effort this softened his image from that of a fiery ex-general to that of a cuddly or cute grandfather.

Prabowo, who lost to Jokowi in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections, has been hounded over his links to alleged human rights abuses throughout his political career.

After graduating from the Indonesian Military Academy in 1974, he rose through the ranks to command the army's elite special forces, known as the Kopassus.

In 1983, he married Siti Hediati Hariyadi, the daughter of longtime dictator Suharto, and in 1998 became head of the army's Strategic Reserve Command.

The same year, he was dismissed from military service after an honorary council found him guilty of several violations, including his involvement in the kidnapping and disappearance of pro-democracy activists during the 1998 student protests which led to the fall of Soharto.

Prabowo, 72, has denied any wrongdoing and said he was only following orders from his superiors. He was never tried in civil court for the alleged crimes.

Last year, Jokowi acknowledged 12 serious human rights violations committed by the Indonesian state since the 1960s, including the 1998 kidnapping of pro-democracy activists.

Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia, denounced Prabowo's award.

How can they reward those who were ousted by the 1998 reform movement? he said. Prabowo has never been tried for the crimes he is accused of.

KontraS, another human rights group, also opposed Prabowo's honorary rank, saying it would reinforce the culture of impunity.

This reward will make crimes committed or involving military personnel normal, said Andi Rezaldy, deputy coordinator of KontraS, in a statement.

We urge the president to cancel the plan to award an honorary rank to Prabowo.

Military spokesman Maj. The general. Nugraha Gumelar defended Prabowo getting an honorary rank.

The decision states that he was honorably discharged from the military so that he could still enjoy his rights, including his pension, he told BenarNews.

Jokowi rejected any political motivation behind the new title, saying it was based on a proposal from Indonesia's top military commander.

If it was a political transaction, we would have given it before the election. It is after the elections, so such assumptions do not exist, Jokowi said.

Still, this price tag could add to concerns among some segments of the public about nepotism and democratic backsliding during Jokowi's second term.

His eldest son, Gibran, benefited from a questionable Constitutional Court ruling in October that opened the way for him to run as Prabowo's vice president.

The court's chief judge, Anwar Usman, who is married to Jokowi's sister, was removed from his position in November for ethical violations linked to the ruling.

Jokowi has been accused of using populist measures, such as early provision of social assistance and increasing salaries for civil servants, the police and the military during the election campaign, which critics say , aimed to increase Prabowo's chances.

The president has refuted any manipulation of the judicial system or favoring a particular group of candidates.

Jokowi has not publicly endorsed any presidential candidate, but critics have claimed his administration falsified government documents and influenced the justice system to secure a victory for Prabowo and Gibran, 36.

Khairul Fahmi, a military analyst at the Institute for Security and Strategic Studies, or ISESS, said Prabowo did not lose his rights as a military officer because he was honorably discharged.

He was still eligible for military honors and special ranks, Khairul told BenarNews.

There is no legal fact or court verdict with the force of law that declares and condemns Prabowo as a perpetrator of gross human rights violations, Khairul said.

In the meantime, Prabowo also benefits from the presumption of innocence.