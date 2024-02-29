



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has offered to host a new round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, more than two years after the Russian invasion began. Russia and Ukraine have not participated in any direct peace negotiations since the early months of the conflict, with Turkey hosting the latest negotiations in March 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin have since suggested to several times that the two countries were too philosophically opposed. reach a compromise that could end the war. In a video address to participants at the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Tirana, Albania on Wednesday, Erdoğan lamented that there had been “insufficient progress towards peace” recently. The Turkish president then offered to host new talks, while emphasizing that his country supports “Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan is pictured during an event in Ankara, Turkey, January 30. Erdoan on Wednesday offered to host a new round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

“Using diplomatic channels at the highest level and by all possible means is of great importance,” Erdoğan said, according to Ukrainska Pravda and Turkey’s state-run Anadolu agency. “I am of the opinion that joint efforts should be launched, at least to determine the general parameters of peace.” “I remain determined to give diplomacy and dialogue a chance to end the war with a just and lasting peace,” he added. “We are ready to re-offer the negotiating table that we previously organized in Istanbul to build peace.” Erdoğan also said Turkey supports Zelensky's “10-step peace formula”, at least “in principle”. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov previously said Moscow would “not tell anyone” about Zelensky's conditions, proposed at the November 2022 G20 summit in Indonesia. Elements of Zelensky's “formula” that Russia is unwilling to consider include the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territories, including those Moscow claims to annex, the cessation of all hostilities and the release of all prisoners and deported people. News week contacted the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministries for comment via email on Wednesday. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said News week last week, Zelensky's peace conditions were “meaningless and one-sided”, while claiming that Western allies' support for these conditions ignores “the position of the Russian Federation” and the “aspirations of the Global South” . Putin claimed during his interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson earlier this month that Zelensky had the authority to end the conflict but had signed “a ban on negotiating with Russia,” apparently referring to a document that prohibits direct negotiations with Putin, but not all. Russian officials. The Russian president insisted Russia was “willing to negotiate,” before saying Ukraine was standing in the way because it “is clearly a satellite state of the United States.” He then suggested that the United States and NATO could bring peace by deciding to recognize the country. illegally annexed parts of Ukraine as Russian territory “with dignity”. Uncommon Knowledge Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground. Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

