Appeals judge refuses to stop Donald Trump's $454 million fraud fine





NEW YORK (AP) A New York appeals judge refused Wednesday to halt collection of Donald Trump's $454 million civil fraud penalty while he appeals, leaving the former president less month to pay the enormous sum or obtain a deposit covering the total amount he had paid. must.

Judge Anil Singh of the state's mid-level appeals court rejected Trump's offer of $100 million bail, although he gave Trump leeway that could help secure the necessary bail before New York Attorney General Letitia James seeks to enforce the judgment starting March 25.

Singh granted a stay suspending part of Judge Arthur Engoron's Feb. 16 verdict that barred Trump, his company and his co-defendants from borrowing money from New York financial institutions. Republican lawyers leading the presidential election told the appeals court on Wednesday that the loan ban had prevented him from obtaining a bond for the full amount.

Trump's lawyers have warned that he may have to sell some properties to cover the penalty and would have no way to recoup them if he wins his appeal. Lawyers for the state said the revelations suggested that Trump, who had more than half a billion dollars in outstanding court debts, was having trouble coming up with enough money to pay the bill. The penalty increases by nearly $112,000 each day due to interest and will eclipse $455 million on Saturday.

Trump's lawyers proposed their lower bail amount in court papers asking the appeals court for an order blocking James' office from enforcing the judgment while his appeal plays out. Singh, serving in the appellate division of the state trial court, ruled after an emergency hearing Wednesday.

Singh's decision is temporary. A five-judge appeals panel will review Trump's request on an expedited basis, and a decision is expected within weeks. State attorneys must submit the documents by March 11. Trump's lawyers have until March 18 to respond.

In total, Trump and his co-defendants owe the state more than $465 million. They have until March 25 to obtain a stay on the legal mechanism suspending recovery while it appeals the underlying verdict before being forced to pay the fine or risk seizure of their assets. Posting a bond in the full amount would trigger an automatic stay.

The exorbitant and punitive amount of the judgment, coupled with an illegal and unconstitutional blanket ban on loan transactions, would make it impossible to obtain and post a full bond, wrote Trump lawyers Clifford Robert, Alina Habba and Michael Farina , in court documents detailing the $100 million bond. offer.

James' office opposed Trump's plan, saying his lawyers all but conceded he did not have sufficient cash to satisfy the judgment.

These are precisely the circumstances where a full bond or deposit is necessary, wrote Senior Assistant Attorney General Dennis Fan, arguing that Trump's offer would leave James' office and the state with substantial deficits if the verdict was reached. confirmed.

A successful plaintiff is entitled to have her award secured, and defendants have never demonstrated that Mr. Trump's cash could satisfy the full judgment amount, Fan wrote.

James, a Democrat, said she would seek to seize some of Trump's assets if he was unable to pay the judgment.

Engoron discovered that Trump, his company and his top executives, including his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr., conspired for years to deceive banks and insurers by inflating his wealth on financial statements used to guarantee loans and conclude transactions.

The documents making the official judgment were filed on February 23. That opened a 30-day window for Trump to pay or appeal and request a reprieve.

Also Wednesday, white powder was found in an envelope addressed to Engoron at his Manhattan courthouse. Authorities said preliminary tests showed there were no hazardous substances and no injuries were reported.

Trump filed his appeal Monday. In their appeal papers, his lawyers said they want the appeals court to decide whether Engoron made errors of law and/or fact and whether he abused his discretion or acted improperly. beyond his competence.

Trump was not required to pay his fine or post bond to appeal, and filing the appeal did not automatically end enforcement of the judgment.

Trump would receive an automatic stay if he were to provide money, assets or an appeal bond covering what he owes. He also had the option of asking the appeals court to grant a stay with a lower amount of bail, a decision rejected on Wednesday.

Trump's lawyers argued that his vast real estate holdings and the oversight mandated by the Engoron decision, including oversight of his business by an independent monitor, would alone be sufficient to adequately secure any upheld judgment.

The $100 million bond, they said, would simply serve as additional security.

Trump's lawyers did not ask to suspend monitoring of the observers, but Singh ended some other sanctions affecting the Trump Organization, at least temporarily.

The appeals judge suspended Engoron's two-year ban on Eric and Donald Trump Jr. from holding executive positions at New York companies, meaning they can continue to run the company . He also suspended a similar three-year ban that applied to Trump, but said the company must move forward with hiring an independent compliance director to ensure it complies with the obligations and financial reporting rules.

Trump maintains he is worth several billion dollars and said last year he had about $400 million in cash, plus properties and other investments, but his legal bills are piling up.

In total, Trump has at least $543.4 million in personal legal debts from Engoron's ruling and two other civil court judgments from last year.

In January, a jury ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million to writer E. Jean Carroll for defaming her after she accused him in 2019 of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s Trump was also ordered to pay Carroll $5 million, an amount awarded by the jury to Carroll in a related trial last year. He denies the allegations.

