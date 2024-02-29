Congressmen call on Biden to refuse to recognize coalition claiming power in Pakistan





More than two dozen members of Congress sent a letter to the Biden administration on Wednesday calling for consequences and accountability in Pakistan following what was widely seen as a fraudulent election earlier this month.

The letter, led by Texas Democratic Rep. Greg Casar, calls on the U.S. government to refuse to recognize Pakistan's new government unless there is a thorough, transparent and credible review of the circumstances of the February 8 election. The letter also demands accountability for political prisoners and calls on the United States to cease military and other cooperation with Pakistan unless the country's authorities respect human rights law and democratic outcomes.

Sent to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the letter was signed by 31 members of Congress. The time taken to collect signatures on the letter was short, Casar said, as a coalition of Pakistani political parties rushed to form a government with military backing after the election. Although a clear majority of Pakistanis voted for candidates aligned with former Prime Minister Imran Khan, authorities manipulated the results, allowing Khan's opponents to form a coalition.

Pakistan has been in a state of political paralysis since the vote, with Khan's supporters and media around the world condemning the election as fraudulent. In the months leading up to the elections, Pakistan's powerful military engaged in a fierce crackdown on Khan and his supporters, which included numerous arrests, killings and allegations of torture in military custody. Pakistani media, meanwhile, has been largely muzzled over the past year, with critical reporting on the military and government made almost impossible.

The congressional letter could pressure the Biden administration to block a phone call or meeting with Pakistan's new government.

Pakistan is a long-time ally of the United States, and we should hold our allies to important standards of democracy and freedom of expression. We cannot allow commercial or military interests to trump the goal of defending democracy around the world, Casar told The Intercept. Pakistan is a country of more than 200 million people, and this is a critical time for members of Congress and the Biden administration to defend democracy. I hope that through this letter and the impact of members of Congress defending democracy, we can make a real impact before the election is certified.

Pakistan's political crisis began when Khan was removed from office in a vote of no confidence by Pakistan's powerful military in 2022. Khan is currently in prison on a series of charges of corruption and mishandling of state secrets considered by most observers as highly politicized. Despite his imprisonment and the banning of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, PTI supporters who ran as independents in the recent vote performed exceptionally well. This success came despite blatant fraud before and after the opening of voting, as well as intimidation and violence against PTI supporters and candidates.

The State Department has remained mostly silent on recent reports of abuses in Pakistan by the military-backed regime, as well as the continued detention of Khan and many of his supporters. Yet he issued a rare condemnation immediately after the elections, saying they “included unjustified restrictions on the freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly”, and calling for an investigation into allegations of interference or electoral fraud.

Last year, The Intercept reported the contents of a leaked Pakistani intelligence cable showing that U.S. officials had pressured their Pakistani counterparts to remove Khan from office following disagreements over what they called his aggressively neutral stance on the Russian conflict in Ukraine. The Intercept later reported that U.S. and Pakistani military officials cooperated to provide Pakistani orders to the Ukrainian military in exchange for support in securing an IMF loan.

The full text of the letter is below:

Dear President Biden and Secretary Blinken,

We are writing to express our concerns regarding pre- and post-election fraud in the recent parliamentary elections in Pakistan. We appreciate the steps your administration has already taken to call attention to interference in these elections. Your administration has rightly supported credible international and local election observers who have documented unwarranted restrictions on freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly, and we join you in condemning[ing] electoral violence, restrictions on the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including attacks against media professionals, and restrictions on access to the Internet and telecommunications services. Given these concerns, we invite you to:

1. refuse to recognize a new government in Pakistan until a thorough, transparent and credible investigation into election interference has been conducted;

2. Urge Pakistani authorities to release anyone arrested for engaging in political speech or activity, and direct State Department officials in Pakistan to document such cases and advocate for their release; And

3. Make it clear to Pakistani authorities that U.S. law provides accountability for acts that violate human rights, undermine democracy, or increase corruption, including the possibility of ending military cooperation and other.

Ahead of the February 8 elections, former Prime Minister Imran Khan was sentenced to prison terms of 10 and 14 years on dubious charges of leaking state secrets and corruption. Members of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), were forced to run as independents and were barred from using the PTI party symbol on ballot papers, although they are regularly considered the most popular party in the country. Before the elections, PTI members faced police raids, arrests and harassment. On election day, Pakistani authorities suspended mobile calls and data, making it harder for voters to find polling stations.[6] While attempts at pre-election voter fraud have rightly been widely condemned internationally and domestically, attention is now turning to widespread allegations of post-election fraud.

Concerns arose after delays in the release of final results and early returns that showed PTI-backed candidates were on course to victory. In the days and weeks that followed, previously announced vote totals reportedly changed dramatically, while video evidence emerged on social media of alleged abuses by security forces and election officials at polling stations. , the results having been delayed well beyond the legal deadlines.

Findings from nonpartisan observers also lend credibility to these concerns. According to the Free and Fair Elections Network (FAFEN), which is nonpartisan but has worked closely with election authorities, more than two-thirds of polling stations suffered from electoral law violations that could have changed the rules. election results. The dispute revolves around discrepancies between polling center results that were reported to candidates (on a document known as Form 45) and the final constituency-wide tally (known as Form 47). ). These findings were echoed by other respected election observers and human rights organizations, as well as the official national newspaper, which explained in a February 20 editorial that independent observers, candidates and members Accredited media outlets reported being excluded or expelled from the compilation of the Form 47 process. This process meant that the most important control in the process was being bypassed without any convincing explanation. This growing body of evidence and the diversity of voices have led many leading observers, human rights organizations and media to call for a transparent and credible audit process to verify the true outcome of the elections .

Given the strong evidence of pre-election and post-election fraud, we urge you to wait until a thorough, transparent and credible investigation has been conducted before recognizing a new Pakistani government. Failure to take this necessary action risks enabling undemocratic behavior by Pakistani authorities and undermining the democratic will of the Pakistani people.

Pakistan is a long-time ally of the United States, and we recognize the importance of our relationship to regional stability and counterterrorism efforts. It is in the United States' interest to ensure that democracy thrives in Pakistan and that election results reflect the interests of the Pakistani people, not those of the Pakistani elite and military. We look forward to working with you to show the people of Pakistan that the United States stands with them in their fight for democracy and human rights.

