Supreme Court to hear Trump's immunity claim, with arguments set for April





The Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to decide whether former President Donald J. Trump is immune from prosecution for conspiring to overturn the 2020 election, further delaying his criminal trial while it considers the case.

The justices scheduled the arguments for the week of April 22 and said the lower court proceedings would remain frozen, providing at least a tentative victory for Mr. Trump. His litigation strategy in all criminal proceedings against him has consisted, in large part, of trying to slow things down.

The Supreme Court's response to Mr. Trump put the justices in the unusual position of deciding another aspect of the former president's fate: whether and how quickly Mr. Trump could be tried. This in turn could affect his electoral prospects and, if re-elected, his ability to defeat prosecutions.

The timing of the argument was something of a compromise. Jack Smith, the special counsel overseeing the federal prosecution of Mr. Trump, had asked the court to move more quickly, asking that the justices hear the case in March.

Mr. Trump, by contrast, had asked the court to proceed at its usual deliberate pace and review the case only after asking the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to reconsider the decision of a unanimous panel of three judges. , who had rejected his request for absolute immunity.

By setting the week of April 22, the court retained the last three hearings scheduled for its current term and appeared to indicate that its decision would follow before the end of its current term at the end of June.

This does not mean that the trial would begin immediately if Mr. Trump lost. The preliminary procedure, currently suspended, must first be completed. According to some rough calculations, the trial could be delayed until the end of September or October, plunging the debates into the heart of the election.

Mr. Trump's emergency request for the Supreme Court to intervene had been fully briefed since February 15, and the courts' delay in responding suggested that the justices differed on how to proceed. It takes four votes to add a case to the courts' docket, but five to grant a stay, and that math may have played a role in the courts' calculations.

A separate case, over Mr. Trump’s eligibility to hold office, may also have played a role. The court heard arguments in the Colorado case on Feb. 8 and is expected to rule soon.

If the court rules in favor of Mr. Trump in the Colorado case, it could be drawn to ruling against him on his immunity claim, which legal experts say is an ambitious argument with implications potentially frightening.

The Supreme Court's brief order indicates that the Court will decide this question: whether and if so, to what extent does a former president enjoy presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during of his mandate.

In his emergency request, Mr. Trump said the appeals court was wrong to rule that he could be criminally charged for his conduct as president. Full immunity for his official conduct, according to Mr. Trump's request, is required by the separation of powers, implicit in the president's impeachment proceedings and necessary to prevent partisan use of the criminal justice system.

The lack of criminal immunity for official acts threatens the president's very ability to function properly, the filing says. Any decision by the president on a politically controversial issue would face the threat of indictment by the opposing party after a change of government.

Mr. Trump, widely seen as the Republican front-runner, added a practical concern.

Conducting a month-long criminal trial against President Trump at the height of election season will radically disrupt President Trump's ability to campaign against President Biden, which appears to be the whole point of advisors' persistent shipping requests special, indicates the request. The D.C. Circuits' order thus threatens immediate and irreparable harm to the interests of President Trump and tens of millions of American voters, who have a right to hear President Trump's campaign message as they decide how to vote in november.

Mr. Smith, the special counsel, disputed every element of his argument, citing his efforts to subvert democracy.

If Mr. Trump's sweeping assertion were accepted, Mr. Smith wrote, it would upend views of presidential responsibility that have prevailed throughout history, while undermining democracy and the rule of law, particularly where, as here, a former president is accused of having committed crimes. remain in power despite losing the elections, thereby seeking to overturn the constitutional procedures for the transfer of power and disenfranchise millions of voters.

Mr. Smith added that there was no reason to fear lawsuits that could deter other presidents from taking decisive action.

This dystopian vision runs counter to the checks and balances built into our institutions and the framework of the Constitution, Mr. Smith wrote.

In a supporting brief urging the justices to deny Mr. Trump's request for a suspension, several prominent former officials who served in Republican administrations said the court need not rule broadly because the conduct of which Mr. Trump is accused was so clearly external. from any immunity that the Constitution may confer.

Denying a stay would not preclude possible federal criminal immunity for the president's official acts in a different and exceptional situation, the brief says.

Mr. Smith echoed that point, citing the officials' brief. A sufficient basis for resolving this case would be that, whatever the rule in other contexts not presented here, he wrote, no immunity attaches to the president's commission of federal crimes to subvert the process electoral.

