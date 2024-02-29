Letter from Imran Khan to the IMF





ISLAMABAD: A letter addressed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claims was written on the directives of party founder Imran Khan, has surfaced, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In the letter written to the Managing Director of the IMF, Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, the Imran Khan-led party noted that a government without legitimate representation, when imposed on a country, has no moral authority to govern and, in particular, to implement tax measures. .

During the last interaction held between Imran Khan and the IMF representatives in 2023, the PTI had agreed to support the IMF financing facility involving Pakistan on the condition and assurance of free and fair elections in the country, indicates the letter.

In the foregoing context, PTI said, it is noteworthy that the general elections held in Pakistan on February 8, 2024, during which public expenditure of around Rs 50 billion (or $180 million) was incurred , have been the subject of widespread intervention and fraud. counting votes and tabulating results.

This intervention and fraud was so egregious that the IMF's largest member countries, including the United States, Britain and countries in the European Union, called for a full and transparent investigation into the matter. , notes the letter.

In view of the policies and principles upheld by the IMF, there is no doubt that the abuse of power by a small number of public office holders to impose their likes and dislikes on the people of Pakistan, as noted above, and thus ensure the continuity of their personal interests, gain, would neither be promoted nor supported by the IMF, he adds.

The letter further stated that not only PTI but several other political parties in Pakistan have called for an independent investigation into allegations of intervention and election fraud in the country starting February 8, 2024.

These calls, however, have gone unanswered for over two weeks, suggesting that there is no fear of accountability or the rule of law regarding the subversion of the Pakistani people's exercise of their right to elect a government, the press release added.

Imran Khan, in the letter, called on the IMF to give effect to the guidelines it has adopted on good governance as well as the conditionalities that must be fulfilled before granting a financing facility which must impose on the pakistani people of difficulties. additional debt.

An audit of at least thirty percent of national and provincial assembly seats should be ensured, which can be done in just two weeks, he adds.

We are not asking the IMF to adopt the role of an investigative agency. There are at least two indigenous organizations in Pakistan, namely Free and Fair Elections Network (FAFEN) and PATTAN-Coalition 38, which have proposed comprehensive methodologies to conduct an audit of the 2024 general elections which, with some modifications , could be implemented locally at the local level. satisfaction of all stakeholders, he concludes.

