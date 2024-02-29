Indonesian Eras: Reflections on Jokowis' Legacy and Prabowos' Presidency

On Valentine's Day, Indonesia held the world's largest single-day election to elect a new president, vice president, parliament and local representatives. On this so-called democracy holiday, Indonesian voters showed their love for Prabowo Subianto, the current defense minister and three-time presidential candidate, with around 58 percent of the vote. Prabowo will succeed Joko Widodo as president who has exhausted the two terms authorized by the constitution.

Coming from an elitist and cosmopolitan family, the new president spent his childhood and high school in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Switzerland and England. Returning to Indonesia, Prabowo joined the army's famous special forces unit (Kopassus) and married one of President Suharto's daughters, allowing him to quickly rise through the ranks of the army and keep close to the centers of power.

After Suharto's fall, Prabowo was dismissed from the armed forces in 1998 for alleged human rights violations, and he spent the next two decades trying to consolidate his place in post-Suharto politics. After two failed attempts in 2014 and 2019 to become president, the former general will finally assume the top job in October.

Kingmaker Jokowi

That said, the current president, also known as Jokowi, is not done yet. His skillful maneuvers before, during and after the elections show that he has every intention of shaping the terrain of Indonesian politics, even in the final months of his ten-year term.

Jokowis' popularity was essential. Despite his criticism, the president is a much-loved figure in the country, with an approval rate of around 80 percent, averaging around 70 to 75 percent over 2023. His record of delivering on his pre-2014 election promises to improve the lives of Indonesians has given him extraordinary legitimacy. This includes improving health and education services for lower socio-economic classes; increase connectivity via roads, ports and airports; and the removal of administrative formalities to facilitate investments.

After proposing a constitutional change that would have allowed him to run for a third term or even delayed the election (both ideas were rejected by political elites), Jokowi leveraged his popularity to shape an electoral outcome that he believed would best serve his political legacy, which includes continuing the modernization of its infrastructure and the movement of the Indonesian capital.

The president told his supporters in several ways who they should vote for. First, due to a dispute between Jokowi and his party, he shifted his tacit support to his party's candidate and Central Java governor, Ganjar Pranowo, who was leading in the polls, to his former two-time rival, Prabowo. This blunt Ganjars claims he was Jokowi's heir. The other candidate, the governor of Jakarta, Anies Baswedan, ran on a program based on change in the face of a population reluctant to leave the status quo.

Second, Jokowi proposed his eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, to become Prabowos' running mate after a controversial decision of the Constitutional Court, chaired by the president's brother-in-law, who allowed Gibran to run despite the minimum age of 40 years. Jokowi's youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, was also named chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) just two days later. become a member. PSI later joined the Prabowos coalition, although PSI did not garner enough votes to have seats in parliament.

Third, the president distributed welfare during the election to encourage votes for his chosen successor, trading his popularity for the Prabowo list. After Gibran was named Prabowos' running mate, Jokowi personally distributed bags of rice in areas not far from posters showing his favorite couple while, before the elections, his government announced the extension current or new programs distributing cash and non-cash assistance. The Indonesian magazine Tempo considered the use of taxpayers' money in this way as a political corruption.

While Prabowo already had a modest lead in the 2023 opinion polls, its popularity exceeded 50 percent since October, arguably further supported by Jokowi's efforts and his desire for the elections to be held in a single round.

Since the election, Jokowi has shown no signs of stopping. In February, he named Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, the son of former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, as Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Planning. In doing so, he integrated one of only two opposition parties into his coalition, thus consolidating an even more cooperative Parliament.

Prabowo, Indonesians and the international community

While Jokowi leaves behind, in theory, a more permissive political environment allowing his successor to continue advancing his agenda, he also leaves a legacy of democratic backsliding. While part of this is attributable to structural problemsJokowis' policies led to tighter controls on the media, erosion of women's reproductive rights and workers' rights, a weakening of the Corruption Eradication Commission, and increased internal security and non-security responsibilities for the military.

Although Prabowo will benefit from this environment, the negative effect of Jokowi's popularity and legitimacy can only last for so long. The new president will have to have some early success, particularly among young people, since more than half of Indonesia's 204 million voters under the age of 40 cast ballots in recent elections. Eager to see a continuation of the progress of the Jokowi era, these young voters will seek better job prospects and vocational education, greater attention to environmental issues as well as greater accountability and less corruption. With social media a major source of information (and misinformation), analyst says, young Indonesians can access more information on political performanceby holding leaders to account.

One of Prabowos' priorities will also be to continue attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), especially from China, to finance major infrastructure projects; the construction of the new capital, Nusantara; and the continued development of the country's nascent nickel industry. Although China played a crucial role in allowing the rise of Indonesia Upstream in the value chain with onshore nickel processing, Jakarta will need to diversify its investment sources to mitigate its long-term dependence on Beijing and seek sources of green investment. This could come from increased cooperation within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), notably with Singapore or Vietnam, or, if the application for membership in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development is successfulother industrialized economies such as France, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Prabowo will face pressure to show progress on another key Jokowi policy: the Golden Indonesia or Golden Indonesia Vision 2045, which aims for Indonesia to transform into an industrialized economy by the nation's centenary. Again, there are opportunities for a variety of investors in the future of archipelagic nations.

While, according to an analyst, there is a tacit agreement in the country not to let FDI be affected by corruption, it is ultimately in the government's favor to maintain Indonesia's global investment rankings. Thus, the new leader's ideal future will be one in which elite power is protected but the investment climate remains favorable.

Besides trade, Indonesia under Prabowo will continue to be a non-aligned state, balancing its relations with all major emerging powers. Pragmatism dictates that Prabowo maintain stable ties with Beijing and Washington. The Indonesian military is a willing security partner of all states, especially those in the Indo-Pacific with advanced capabilities. As such, Indo-Pacific security actors must be prepared to build on existing defense cooperation and military engagement activities, as well as encourage Indonesia's capacity to lead a more large intra-ASEAN capacity in humanitarian aid. This is an area in which civilian agencies and defense forces in Australia, Japan and the United States have a key role to play.

The future looks bright for Indonesia in many ways; the country has maintained high levels of economic growth, even during the pandemic, and has a young population full of creativity and resilience, abundant natural resources and geostrategic circumstances that make it a vital regional player.

But behind this hope lie questions about the legacy of this era. Jokowi has done a lot for the country, which he now leaves in Prabowo's hands, but he has also rolled back many of the country's hard-won gains. Reform time. Will Prabowo keep Jokowi's promises or take the country in a different direction? Only time will tell.