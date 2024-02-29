One of the names being touted is Penny Mordaunt, the sword-wielding leader of the House of Commons. And what does Mordaunt think of the 100,000 GB News a year presenter, known as 30p Lee, for his claims about the cost of preparing a nutritious meal?

Amid the election row over Lee Anderson, it was reported this week that One Nation moderates within the Conservatives were trying to prevent the party from going fully into Trump mode after the election by looking for a candidate to get behind they could all rally together.

I'm sure many in his party like to call him 30p Lee, Mordaunt said in a response to SNP MP Deirdre Brock in the House of Commons last year. But I can tell you that his constituents and many people across the UK call him He Stands Up For Me Lee. Just the woman to detoxify the Conservative Party!

Christopher Hope, political editor of GB News, appeared this week with a breaking news banner to report that Anderson had held talks with British reform leader Richard Tice at a Holiday Inn on the M1 just 24 hours later having lost the Conservative whip.

All speculation about defection aside, this is reminiscent of how politics and the media work in 2024, with a GB News journalist reporting that a GB News presenter met another GB News presenter in a motorway hotel.

That same evening, Anderson returned to London and immediately posted a photo online of a pint he was enjoying to prepare me for a long week.

Not only did Twitter/X users wonder how the MP managed to procure alcohol, given that the capital is apparently under the control of a hardline Islamist cabal, but they were also shocked that Anderson drinks suspiciously European-looking Madr (which, thankfully, is brewed in Tadcaster, Yorkshire, has an entirely Iberian heritage made and is as Spanish as Andrew Sachs).

By the way, Anderson's nickname at the mine he worked at (on the surface) was Trigger. Either because he was good at starting arguments or for another reason

Ancient Sun Editor Kelvin MacKenzie claims Rupert Murdoch decided Rishi Sunak was done for and asked London matron Rebekah Brooks to arrange interviews with potential Tory successors.

McKenzie wrote on Twitter/X: Kemi Badenoch is very supportive of having already met the Great Man [sic] twice for a cup of tea, talking about his vision for the UK once Sunak leaves to spend more time on his green card.

Come the elections that Murdoch won't allow The sun to support Starmer while DPP when 25 Sun journalists were arrested for paying civil servants for articles.

Many of these journalists were arrested when they were actually being handed over in order to protect more senior figures at News UK, MacKenzie might have added, but they were probably thwarted by the character limit.

Dockers 1-0 Hedge funders. This is what you like to see, SNP MP David Linden posted on Twitter/X this weekend as Liverpool beat Chelsea in the final of what your correspondent still regards as the Rumbelows Cup.

Luckily, Linden set the messages so that only accounts he follows or has mentioned can respond. So he hasn't been inundated with fans pointing out that Liverpool owner John W Henry is not a hard-core dock worker, but a hedge fund manager with an estimated net income. worth $4 billion.

Elsewhere on Twitter/X, Michael Ashcroft, pollster, author and sometime fellow Conservative, posted a photo of Boris Johnson, whom he was sitting next to at a conference in kyiv over the weekend. Johnson looked like he was being told it was his turn.

The sheer joy of @BorisJohnson sitting next to me in the front row at a conference in kyiv this weekend was heartwarming, Ashcroft wrote sarcastically.

Ashcroft, of course, wrote a biography of Johnson's soon-to-be ex-wife, Carrie, which portrayed her as a modern-day Lady Macbeth that her unfortunate husband was in thrall to.

The UK is adrift, disaffected, losing faith in previously respected institutions (like the police), racked by extremists (often allowed to run amok), dismayed by decline, angry at the incapacity of the class politics to do anything about it, desperate the Westminster politico-media bubble pursues an agenda, issues and priorities (look at Lee Anderson's obsession) that are not those of most people and which “We're tired of being lectured by a disconnected, chattering class up and down,” Andrew Neil lamented at one point. TV presenter and president of Spectatoron Twitter/X this week.

Perhaps Neil might want to look at the CVs of the people responsible. The Prime Minister at the start of this legislature was a former Spectator editor-in-chief, the current Prime Minister's political secretary was until recently the magazine's political editor and business secretary (and likely next Tory leader), a former digital director of the magazine. Maybe Neil should focus on the type of school he runs!

Andrew Bridgen, a conservative turned independent MP and full-time conspiracy theorist, shared a UN document on social media appearing to show that the body's mission goals for 2030 include ending the family unit, children raised by the government and the end of private transportation.

The UN, WHO and WEF are all working towards the same goals and I don't like them and I don't think my constituents either, which is probably why they don't get much publicity in the mainstream media, he fumed.

Maybe or maybe it's because the document is a fake that has been circulating among far-right crackpots in the United States for several years, while being repeatedly debunked. Who knows?

One of the strangest written questions in Parliament for some time comes from Matthew Offord, Conservative MP for Hendon, who wrote to Church Commissioner Andrew Selous to ask, without context, whether the Church has issued guidance on the use of places of worship for silence. nightclubs.

No guidelines have been issued by national church institutions on the use of places of worship for silent discos, Selous responded. Where's the worry about flock-rockin' beats?

RIP Maureen Hicks, former Conservative MP for Wolverhampton North East, has died. Hicks only served five years in Parliament, but in her time she was one of the staunchest opponents of the plan to televise its proceedings.

I have visions of a general election being called years in advance, she told the Commons in 1988. There would be spectacles before every local election and by-election. These would be questions of partisan politics every day of the week.

The general public is tired of the three weeks of general elections, so politics would be even more off-putting than it is now. We want people to want to know more about the politics that affect their lives; we don't want to delay them any further.

To be honest, she wasn't wrong

The common consensus at Westminster is that, if and when Rishi Sunak leads the Conservatives to defeat in this year's general election, he will return to California for a well-paid job in the technology sector.

But could the Prime Minister opt for more spiritual subjects? Your correspondent spotted a sign in the window of a Hackney nail salon for one Master Rishi, a man who can deal with issues such as enemy problems, family arguments and jealousy, all of which Sunak has a lot of experience in the conservative parliamentary party!