Turkish Salafist publisher who inspires ISIS remains untouchable in Türkiye

Abdallah Bozkurt/Stockholm

A Turkish publishing house that prints jihadist literature, including materials used by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (IS) for training purposes, continues to operate in Turkey without facing consequences while receiving financial assistance through purchases made for public libraries across the country. funded by taxpayer money.

Books printed by an Islamist publishing house in Istanbul, operating under the name Guraba Yaynclk San. and Twitch. ti (Guraba), were discovered in February in the possession of ISIS suspect Shamsullo Radzhobov.

Radzhobov was arrested in connection with an ISIS attack on the Church of Santa Maria (Meryem Ana Dou Kilisesi) in the Saryer district of Istanbul on January 28, 2024, which left one person dead. Radzhobov, a 30-year-old Tajik, was the owner of the Hyundai vehicle that transported two ISIS gunmen to the scene. He has a Turkish residence permit and also works as a translator.

Guraba's books have already been found in the possession of IS terrorists, who use some of the literature distributed by the publishing house to indoctrinate their fighters and recruit new recruits.

In 2016, a book on tactical warfare published by Guraba was discovered in an abandoned hospital previously used by ISIS in the Syrian town of al-Shaddadah, located in southern Al-Hasakah Governorate, in the northeastern Syria. Titled “Harb Aleisabat” (Guerrilla), the book presented combat tactics intended for use against the government of Bashar al-Assad in Syria. It explicitly stated that it was printed by Guraba in Türkiye.

The publishing house has a history of printing and distributing jihadist books, primarily aligned with ultra-conservative Salafist ideology. However, Turkish authorities have taken no action against the company or its founder, Abdullah Yolcu (also known as Sheikh Abo Mohammad), a 66-year-old radical preacher.

Yolcu also oversees the NGO Guraba Knowledge, Culture and Solidarity Association (Guraba lim Kltr ve Yardmlama Dernei, Guraba-Der), which supports his efforts on behalf of jihadist groups. The association has obtained an operating license from the Ministry of the Interior and has not encountered any restrictions on its activities so far.

Yolcu, of Turkmen origin from Iraq, is also a Turkish citizen. He was educated in Saudi Arabia under the tutelage of Salafi clerics, establishing himself as one of Turkey's leading Salafi preachers. Its publishing house prints Turkish translations of Salafist literature as well as original Arabic texts, distributing them not only in Turkey but also abroad, with a particular emphasis on Arabic versions in its sales to its foreign clientele.

Nordic Monitor's examination of public libraries in Turkey found that many books published by Guraba were purchased by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and made available for public borrowing throughout the country . This not only provides financial support to the publishing house, but also gives it legitimacy with a public authority.

A search conducted on February 16 on the official Turkish government website, using the public libraries' online database, returned 161 results for books printed in Guraba available in the library catalog.

Some of the books printed in Turkish and distributed throughout the country include writings by Abu Basir al-Tartusi (also known as Abd-al Mun'em Mustafa Halima), a Syrian cleric and jihadist theorist; “Kitab at-Tawhid” (The Book of the Oneness of God) by Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab ibn Sulayman al-Tamimi, the founder of the Wahhabi movement; “Kur'n ve snnet'in nda cihd eitimi” (Jihadist education in the light of the Koran and Sunnah) by Abd al-Aziz al-Julayyil, a Saudi jihadist cleric; “The Tahzen” by Shaykh Dr. Aaidh ibn Abdullah al-Qarni, a Saudi cleric who is on the U.S. no-fly list; and “Monotheism First” (nce tevhid) by Sheikh Nasser al Omar, a Saudi extremist cleric.

According to Commercial Registry records, Yolcu is currently the sole owner of Guraba, originally established by Smail Yazc in 1994 under the name Yaynclk Pazarlama ve Ticaret Limited irketi. Yolcu's name appeared as a shareholder in the company's records in October 1996.

The Arabic book discovered among documents abandoned by fleeing IS fighters in Syria in 2016 is not currently listed in the publisher's database, suggesting Guraba may have printed and distributed the book privately via jihadist networks.

Yolcu is actively engaged on social media platforms, using Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram to spread his ultra-orthodox Islamic ideology. He gives weekly sermons and frequently interacts with other radical figures, especially foreign ones.

A review of his social media accounts reveals that he personally met with Syrian cleric Abu Basir al-Tartusi, Saudi Salafist Abdul-Aziz bin Marzouq al-Tarifi, Mohammad Al-Abdah, president of the Association of Muslim Scholars , and Nawaf Takruri (aka Nawwaf Taqruri), secretary general of the Association of Palestinian Scholars in the Diaspora, associated with the Muslim Brotherhood.

Guraba has its own network in Europe, particularly among the Turkish and Arab diasporas, and enjoys a considerable audience in Germany, which has the largest Turkish community on the continent with around 3 million people.

Through approximately 3,000 videos posted on YouTube, Yolcu communicates his messages to a wider audience, with a particular emphasis on armed jihad, which he considers an obligation for all Muslims. It approves suicide attacks in conflict zones provided such acts are authorized by a religious authority.

Yolcu argues that Hamas' use of suicide bombings is legitimate because it has been sanctioned by Muslim scholars. He also defended the armed attacks against Israeli civilian and military targets carried out by Hamas fighters on October 7, 2023.

In a video dated July 28, 2016, it described the terrorist group Al-Qaeda as an Islamic institution, saying the organization had contributed to the awakening of Muslims around the world. Yolcu viewed the breakup of Jabhat al-Nusra, al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate, as a strategic political decision, saying Muslim jihadists should not consolidate all their efforts into a single entity.

Commercial register from 2017 which shows Abdullah Yolcu as owner of Guraba:

Guraba_publishing_house_trade_registry_2017

He asserts that every Muslim country is different and that Muslims must act according to the circumstances they find themselves in within those countries. For example, he urged jihadists in Syria not to reveal their ultimate goal of destroying Israel, but instead to focus first on overthrowing Bashar al-Assad's regime. He said incorrect tactics in Azerbaijan led to the closure of a Salafist mosque, which he considered a mistake.

Following this Machiavellian line of thinking, he appears to have adjusted his Salafi views regarding Turkey by supporting the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, despite the fact that Salafis generally view voting in democratic elections as un-Islamic. He urged his supporters to participate in the elections, saying it was an obligation for Turkish Muslims. He said a political victory would pave the way for the eventual establishment of Islamic sharia law.

His support for President Erdogan provided him with political protection, keeping him away from legal problems and repression in Turkey and allowing him to continue his unconditional preaching to the public at home and abroad.