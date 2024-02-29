Illinois judge removes Trump from Illinois primary ballot





A Cook County judge ruled Wednesday that former President Donald Trump's name must be removed from the March 19 Illinois Republican primary ballot because he engaged in insurrection during the deadly March 6 riots. January 2021 at the United States Capitol and that he was disqualified from serving as president.

Justice Tracie Porter made her decision based on case law surrounding the Colorado Supreme Court's 4-3 decision in December that removed Trump from the ballot in that state based on the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment. the American Constitution. The United States Supreme Court reviews the Colorado decision.

While Porter ruled that primary votes cast for Trump should not be counted by Illinois election officials, she suspended the effect of her ruling in anticipation of an appeal to the state's higher courts and of a decision by the highest court in the country in the Colorado case.

The Trump campaign vowed to appeal Porter's decision shortly after it was released.

“Today, an activist Democratic judge in Illinois summarily overruled the state's board of elections and contradicted prior rulings in dozens of other state and federal jurisdictions, the Trump campaign spokesperson said, Steven Cheung, in a press release. This is an unconstitutional decision which we will quickly appeal. In the meantime, President Trump remains on the ballot in Illinois, is leading the polls, and will make America great again!

The case to impeach Trump was brought on behalf of a group of Illinois voters backed by the organization Free Speech for People, which has launched similar legal challenges to former presidents' ballot access in d other states based on the 14th Amendment.

This is a historic victory, said Ron Fein, legal director of Free Speech For People, in a statement following Porter's decision. Every court or official who has considered the merits of Trump's constitutional eligibility has found that he engaged in insurrection after taking the oath of office and was therefore disqualified from the presidency.

Porter ruled that by signing his declaration of candidacy for the Illinois Republican primary ballot on January 4, Trump falsely swore that he was legally qualified for the office he was seeking because the Colorado Supreme Court had already ruled that the former president had been found committed. in insurrection.

Porters' decision follows an appeal of the Illinois State Board of Elections' Jan. 30 decision to reject an attempt to disqualify Trump from the primary ballot because of his role in the Jan. 6 riot, which aimed to prevent the electoral college from being counted. votes from states that nominated Democrat Joe Biden for president.

Under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, those who have sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution as officers of the United States shall be ineligible to serve in Congress or hold any civil or military office if they have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the Constitution.

In its bipartisan 8-0 vote, the election commission allowed Trump's name to remain on the ballot and overruled an objection that he knowingly lied in signing a declaration of candidacy attesting that he was qualified to run. the position of president.

Porter, in his decision, found that the State Board of Elections' decision that Trump was eligible to vote because he did not knowingly file a false declaration of candidacy was without merit and contrary to existing law in the state. 'Illinois.

Regardless of Porter's decision in the case, an appeal was expected, with supporters of removing Trump from the ballot seeking to take the case to the Illinois Supreme Court, where Democrats hold a 5-point advantage. 2. The Colorado case was decided on a party-line vote led by Democrats.

Porter said she found the Colorado Supreme Court's majority opinion to be well-articulated, rational and set in historical context.

This court shares the Colorado Supreme Court's sentiment that it did not reach its conclusions lightly. This court is also aware of the magnitude of this decision and its impact on Illinois' upcoming primary elections, Porter wrote.

In her ruling, the judge said she also considered the findings of a State Board of Elections hearing examiner, Clark Erickson, a retired Republican judge in Kankakee County, that Trump had engaged in an insurrection based on the findings of a legally authorized investigation by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Porter rejected arguments from Trump's lawyers that the 14th Amendment's definition of what office could be considered for disqualification excluded the presidency and that states could not take action under the amendment without congressional authorization.

She said it made sense that the president of the United States would be included in the amendment's language.

Porter acknowledged that the state election board acted properly in not considering Trump's election eligibility under the 14th Amendment because of prior Illinois Supreme Court rulings that barred the board from 'use constitutional analysis in its decisions on candidates' access to the ballot.

It is beyond dispute that the Board of Elections cannot conduct this type of constitutional analysis any more than it could declare a provision of the Election Code or the Illinois Constitution unconstitutional, Porter wrote.

Although the Election Commission cannot conduct a constitutional analysis of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to determine whether (Trump) was disqualified for office as president, this court can do so, she wrote.

The court's decision came the same day the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments in April on Trump's request for absolute immunity for any criminal acts he committed as president to interfere in the 2020 election results.

