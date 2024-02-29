Politics
The impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on global food security
Russia's invasion of Ukraine demonstrates the impact of conflict on food security. This link will be exacerbated by the impact of climate change, as factors such as rising temperatures, rising sea levels and frequent hazards become more severe and the cumulative impacts of geopolitical conflict and change climate change will worsen the state of global food security to an extent never before seen. Before.
As stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Richard Marles in the 2023 National Defense Declaration, which prefaces the strategic defense reviewIt is in Australia's interests to work with the Indo-Pacific region and beyond to address the challenges posed by climate change and increasing strategic competition.
Russia and Ukraine are key suppliers in the global food market and together accounted for 12% of global food trade between 2019 and 2021. However, since 2022, exports of cereals, sunflower oil and other products from Ukraine have been significantly reduced by the Russian blockade of Black Sea ports. THE Black Sea Cereals Initiative was created to ensure the safe passage of grain from Ukraine, but Russia withdrew of the agreement.
The blocking of these exports contributed to an increase global crop and food priceswhich were already higher than beforeCOVID-19[feminine levels. The rise in food prices has worsened hunger and poverty all over the world, with 345 million people now in immediate danger of acute food insecurity. Furthermore, disturbances in the Suez Canal due to attacks on ships in the Red Sea as well as falling transits in the Panama Canal due to falling water levels due to climate change-induced drought have worsened the global food insecurity.
Although far from the Ukrainian conflict, the Indo-Pacific region is also affected by food insecurity. Even Australia, as a country with high food security and a country net exporter of food products, is not immune. Australia is a open trading nation this is very sensitive to what is happening in the global food market. An ear record increase Rising food prices in Australia have been influenced by factors such as the Ukraine conflict, Covid-19 and climate-induced disasters such as drought. For example, the global surge in wheat prices due to war arrived Prices of bread and cereals in Australia.
Indonesia, as one of the the largest importers of Ukrainian grain, also suffers from food insecurity due to the war. The experiences of Indonesia and Global South more broadly, motivated President Joko Widodos' decision to meet with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky in 2022. At a press conference after his meeting with Putin, Widodo reiterated his wish for the war to end as quickly as possible and for supply chains for food, fertilizer and energy is restored immediately.
Climate pressures in countries like Indonesia are expected to worsen. As global warming reaches 1.5°C, likely within a decade, El Nio events increase in frequency and gravity. Indonesia suffered the impact of an extreme El Nio on food supplies last year. almost a million hectares burned. The country 1998 food security crisis led to an increase in its poverty rate from 11% to 18% from 1996 to 1998.
India will also continue to be affected by climate change with risks such as flash floods and the impacts of the Ukrainian conflict which are exacerbating growing food insecurity. To protect its food stocks, India prohibits export of non-basmati rice last year. This ban had significant downstream consequences on countries heavily dependent on rice imports, such as Indonesia. Such protectionist measures are likely to become more common across the world in response to worsening climate impacts. These understandable actions by states preserving their food supplies end up worsening the global food crisis.
India has also responded to food insecurity by deepening trade relations with Russia, amid a Western embargo on Russian exports. Of particular note are the Indies purchase of Russian crude oil at a reduced price since 2022. Indian officials have emphasized that their country's refining of Russian crude oil and its sale to other markets has created some stability in the global oil market. Not only is crude oil a energy sourcebut it's important entry for food products restrictions on Russian crude oil exports have therefore worsened global food insecurity.
Australia should tackle its own growing food insecurity by implementing recommendations made in recent years to Parliament. report who is awaiting a response from the government. The formation of a national food plan overseen by a food minister is the main recommendation. The proposed plan covers the entire Australian food system, including production, distribution and supply chain resilience. Minimizing food waste, which is costly to the economy $36.6 billion per year, is essential to improve food security. Thus, food security is not only about improving the quantity of food available, but also about improving access to existing supplies. While food banks see a skyrocketing demand Due to cost of living pressures, it is imperative that vulnerable Australians are better connected to food supplies that would otherwise go to waste.
As global food insecurity worsens, there will be pressure on Australia to reserve supplies for the domestic market. We've already seen this happen with energy exports. Western Australia domestic gas policy requires the equivalent of 15% of natural gas produced from each export project to be retained for use in the WA market. If Australia were to adopt a domestic food reserve similar to this gas policy, the food security of countries dependent on Australian food exports would be affected. Indonesia as Australia's fourth largest agriculture, fishing and forestry export market by value in 2020/21 would be significantly affected.
In addition to strengthening national food security in the face of challenges such as conflict and climate change, it is in Australia's interests to strengthen regional food security. Australia has already budgeted $228.9 million for this financial year to Official Development Support for agricultural development resilient to climate change and food security. However, aid and unilateral actions alone are not enough to combat the deterioration of the region's food situation. Australia cannot necessarily prevent countries from imposing protectionist measures to preserve their domestic food supplies, particularly those in the Global South which already suffer high rates of hunger and poverty. The Australian Council for International Development is urging the appointment of a special envoy for food security lead and coordinate engagement across the Australian Government and international community to build resilience to food insecurity. This envoy is expected to coordinate Australia's cooperation and participation in multilateral initiatives, such as the Global Alliance for Food Security created in response to soaring food prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The role of climate change in exacerbating food insecurity during conflict must be considered in Australian Defense Force scenario planning. Instead of viewing climate change as an issue that will increase the ADF's role in responding to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, Defense planners must explicitly explore the growing intersection between climate change and Conflicts. Wargaming aimed at increasing interoperability between armed forces and civil society agencies such as emergency services and police has been suggested by the RAND Corporation for the UK Ministry of Defense's climate change strategy.
The world is entering an era where geopolitical and climate risks increasingly intersect, with enormous consequences for global food security. Beyond Ukraine, attacks on shipping in the Red Sea are also affecting supply chains. Many geopolitical hotspots, including the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, could escalate into conflict. If we were to see simultaneous major conflicts across the world, combined with the accelerating effects of climate change, the consequences for food security would be dramatic, especially if the conflicts forced the reorientation of major maritime routes.
Clearly, Australia alone cannot deliver the systemic change required to address global food security risks. But Australia's importance as a net food exporting country means we have a key role to play in food security. In addition to strengthening the national food supply and building the capacity and productivity of regional producers, Australia can play a central diplomatic role, catalyzing global action in coalition with key states and multilateral institutions.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aspistrategist.org.au/how-russias-invasion-of-ukraine-impacts-global-food-security/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on global food security
- Sony Music Entertainment Settles Year-Long Class Action Lawsuit With David Johansen New York Dolls and More
- Study suggests new coronavirus infection affects brain age and IQ scores
- Xi meets with Sierra Leonean president
- Illinois judge removes Trump from Illinois primary ballot
- Turkish Salafist publisher who inspires ISIS remains untouchable in Türkiye
- AMC posts bigger-than-expected loss following delayed Hollywood releases
- Where Iowa's 2025 recruiting class will play football is ahead of spring
- 'Think it's going to be a close call': Supreme Court reporter on arguments over rising stocks
- Rats in a Bag: One Nation Penny Claims He's Defending Me Lee?
- WTI and Brent fall as US crude inventories rise
- 2024 Illinois primary: Cook County judge rules Donald Trump should be barred from Illinois Republican primary ballot