The impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on global food security

Russia's invasion of Ukraine demonstrates the impact of conflict on food security. This link will be exacerbated by the impact of climate change, as factors such as rising temperatures, rising sea levels and frequent hazards become more severe and the cumulative impacts of geopolitical conflict and change climate change will worsen the state of global food security to an extent never before seen. Before.

As stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Richard Marles in the 2023 National Defense Declaration, which prefaces the strategic defense reviewIt is in Australia's interests to work with the Indo-Pacific region and beyond to address the challenges posed by climate change and increasing strategic competition.

Russia and Ukraine are key suppliers in the global food market and together accounted for 12% of global food trade between 2019 and 2021. However, since 2022, exports of cereals, sunflower oil and other products from Ukraine have been significantly reduced by the Russian blockade of Black Sea ports. THE Black Sea Cereals Initiative was created to ensure the safe passage of grain from Ukraine, but Russia withdrew of the agreement.

The blocking of these exports contributed to an increase global crop and food priceswhich were already higher than beforeCOVID-19[feminine levels. The rise in food prices has worsened hunger and poverty all over the world, with 345 million people now in immediate danger of acute food insecurity. Furthermore, disturbances in the Suez Canal due to attacks on ships in the Red Sea as well as falling transits in the Panama Canal due to falling water levels due to climate change-induced drought have worsened the global food insecurity.

Although far from the Ukrainian conflict, the Indo-Pacific region is also affected by food insecurity. Even Australia, as a country with high food security and a country net exporter of food products, is not immune. Australia is a open trading nation this is very sensitive to what is happening in the global food market. An ear record increase Rising food prices in Australia have been influenced by factors such as the Ukraine conflict, Covid-19 and climate-induced disasters such as drought. For example, the global surge in wheat prices due to war arrived Prices of bread and cereals in Australia.

Indonesia, as one of the the largest importers of Ukrainian grain, also suffers from food insecurity due to the war. The experiences of Indonesia and Global South more broadly, motivated President Joko Widodos' decision to meet with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky in 2022. At a press conference after his meeting with Putin, Widodo reiterated his wish for the war to end as quickly as possible and for supply chains for food, fertilizer and energy is restored immediately.

Climate pressures in countries like Indonesia are expected to worsen. As global warming reaches 1.5°C, likely within a decade, El Nio events increase in frequency and gravity. Indonesia suffered the impact of an extreme El Nio on food supplies last year. almost a million hectares burned. The country 1998 food security crisis led to an increase in its poverty rate from 11% to 18% from 1996 to 1998.

India will also continue to be affected by climate change with risks such as flash floods and the impacts of the Ukrainian conflict which are exacerbating growing food insecurity. To protect its food stocks, India prohibits export of non-basmati rice last year. This ban had significant downstream consequences on countries heavily dependent on rice imports, such as Indonesia. Such protectionist measures are likely to become more common across the world in response to worsening climate impacts. These understandable actions by states preserving their food supplies end up worsening the global food crisis.

India has also responded to food insecurity by deepening trade relations with Russia, amid a Western embargo on Russian exports. Of particular note are the Indies purchase of Russian crude oil at a reduced price since 2022. Indian officials have emphasized that their country's refining of Russian crude oil and its sale to other markets has created some stability in the global oil market. Not only is crude oil a energy sourcebut it's important entry for food products restrictions on Russian crude oil exports have therefore worsened global food insecurity.

Australia should tackle its own growing food insecurity by implementing recommendations made in recent years to Parliament. report who is awaiting a response from the government. The formation of a national food plan overseen by a food minister is the main recommendation. The proposed plan covers the entire Australian food system, including production, distribution and supply chain resilience. Minimizing food waste, which is costly to the economy $36.6 billion per year, is essential to improve food security. Thus, food security is not only about improving the quantity of food available, but also about improving access to existing supplies. While food banks see a skyrocketing demand Due to cost of living pressures, it is imperative that vulnerable Australians are better connected to food supplies that would otherwise go to waste.

As global food insecurity worsens, there will be pressure on Australia to reserve supplies for the domestic market. We've already seen this happen with energy exports. Western Australia domestic gas policy requires the equivalent of 15% of natural gas produced from each export project to be retained for use in the WA market. If Australia were to adopt a domestic food reserve similar to this gas policy, the food security of countries dependent on Australian food exports would be affected. Indonesia as Australia's fourth largest agriculture, fishing and forestry export market by value in 2020/21 would be significantly affected.

In addition to strengthening national food security in the face of challenges such as conflict and climate change, it is in Australia's interests to strengthen regional food security. Australia has already budgeted $228.9 million for this financial year to Official Development Support for agricultural development resilient to climate change and food security. However, aid and unilateral actions alone are not enough to combat the deterioration of the region's food situation. Australia cannot necessarily prevent countries from imposing protectionist measures to preserve their domestic food supplies, particularly those in the Global South which already suffer high rates of hunger and poverty. The Australian Council for International Development is urging the appointment of a special envoy for food security lead and coordinate engagement across the Australian Government and international community to build resilience to food insecurity. This envoy is expected to coordinate Australia's cooperation and participation in multilateral initiatives, such as the Global Alliance for Food Security created in response to soaring food prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The role of climate change in exacerbating food insecurity during conflict must be considered in Australian Defense Force scenario planning. Instead of viewing climate change as an issue that will increase the ADF's role in responding to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, Defense planners must explicitly explore the growing intersection between climate change and Conflicts. Wargaming aimed at increasing interoperability between armed forces and civil society agencies such as emergency services and police has been suggested by the RAND Corporation for the UK Ministry of Defense's climate change strategy.

The world is entering an era where geopolitical and climate risks increasingly intersect, with enormous consequences for global food security. Beyond Ukraine, attacks on shipping in the Red Sea are also affecting supply chains. Many geopolitical hotspots, including the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, could escalate into conflict. If we were to see simultaneous major conflicts across the world, combined with the accelerating effects of climate change, the consequences for food security would be dramatic, especially if the conflicts forced the reorientation of major maritime routes.

Clearly, Australia alone cannot deliver the systemic change required to address global food security risks. But Australia's importance as a net food exporting country means we have a key role to play in food security. In addition to strengthening the national food supply and building the capacity and productivity of regional producers, Australia can play a central diplomatic role, catalyzing global action in coalition with key states and multilateral institutions.