Politics
Gen Z ushers in era of post-truth media, says former Number 10 comms chief
Gen Zers are abandoning traditional media in favor of social media, even though they say they trust its content less, according to a study of UK media habits.
The study also found that 18-24 year olds were twice as likely to get their news from TikTok as the BBC.
Lee Cain, former communications director of No 10 and founding partner of Charlesbye, the communications company which commissioned the study, said the results indicated that so-called Generation Z was leading the way in a post-truth media era .
The report, Talking to the Nation: How To Speak To Modern Britain, saw Research Interactive, acting on behalf of Charlesbye, conduct surveys and focus groups with more than 8,000 people.
The study, believed to be one of the largest of its kind in the UK, asked people to rank their most trusted media outlet.
Among Gen Z participants traditionally defined as those born between 1997 and 2012, TV news channels scored highest at 31%, newspapers topped a fifth of the lists, and websites dedicated information received high scores with 13% of respondents.
All three ranked above social media commenters, trusted by 11% of so-called Zoomers.
Despite this, more than a third of respondents aged 18 to 24 who said they follow the news said social media was their main source of news, compared to almost a fifth who said television, 13% who responded to newspapers and 12% who said news sites.
It turns out that traditional media still dominates among older people.
According to the report published Wednesday, almost half of 45-54 year olds who follow the news say they receive at least 40% of their news on television, 16% in newspapers and a fifth on news sites.
Only 12% of people in this age group said their main source of news was social media.
Mr. Cain said: Generation Z is overwhelmingly turning to social media for information, even though they trust it far less than traditional news sources.
This generation is ushering in a post-truth media era where they prioritize content over truth.
This trust deficit could have huge implications in a year of elections across the world and geopolitical uncertainty setting the stage for an explosion of fakes and disinformation campaigns.
Mr Cain is a former journalist who was involved in the Vote Leave campaign during the Brexit referendum.
He later served as communications director under Boris Johnson and was involved in the decision to illegally prorogue Parliament in 2019, during the row over leaving the European Union.
His departure from Downing Street in November 2020 was among events being investigated as part of an inquiry led by former senior civil servant Sue Gray into the Partygate coronavirus scandal.
The report commissioned by Mr Cains' firm also reveals that young people are twice as likely to get their news from TikTok as from the BBC.
More than 40% of 18-24 year olds receive news from the Chinese social media giant once a day or more, compared to 19% for the BBC, the study found.
Instagram (44%), Facebook (33%) and Elon Musks
The report says 18-24 year olds are the least engaged with the news, with only a third reading, listening or watching media specifically to stay up to date with what's happening.
Elsewhere, Britons remain avid consumers of news, with three-quarters of the population consuming news daily, while more than two-thirds say they read a newspaper at least once a month.
Older generations are significantly more likely to stay up to date with the news, with nearly 90% of over-55s doing so daily.
The survey found that television was the most trusted source of news in Britain.
