Inside the GOP, the fight against Trump's growing legal costs





In the coming months, Donald Trump is poised to carve out a singular place in American history: the first major party candidate to effectively run his campaign outside of a courtroom. As Trump fights 91 indictments in four different venues, some Republicans have a pressing question they want answered: How much money from the Republican machinery will be devoted to his legal fees?

According to Trump campaign officials, the answer is none. Sources close to Trump told TIME that the former president plans to pay his legal fees primarily through his personal checkbook and help from allied Super PACs. But they are still rallying against a proposed resolution from a Republican National Committee member to bar party funds from covering Trump's legal fees.

It's an insult, says a Trump-allied committee member. It's kind of an F You to the Trump campaign. That is why.

Authored by Mississippi RNC member Henry Barbour, the measure comes as Trump moves closer to consolidating the Republican presidential nomination and seeks to install new loyalists to lead the organization. That includes his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, who previously said she was willing to funnel some of the group's funds toward Trump's multimillion-dollar legal fees.

But after Barbour released his resolution over the weekend, Lara Trump and the Trump campaign flatly denied any such plans. The Republican National Committee, they argue, will remain narrowly focused on electing Trump and helping Republican candidates win elections. The primary is over and it is the RNC's sole responsibility to defeat Joe Biden and win back the White House, said senior campaign adviser Chris LaCivita, whom Trump tapped to take over the RNC's financial operations.

For this reason, few people expect the resolution to pass. I wouldn't bet on it, said one RNC member. In fact, it's not even clear if there will be a vote. There is no meeting of resolutions on the agenda for the next RNC rally in Houston next month, a source familiar with the matter tells TIME. Even Barbour admits his motion has little chance. If there's any sign in the room that the Trump campaign doesn't want it, it's because they don't have a prayer, Barbour says. But I felt like we needed to have this discussion.

Such a resolution would have no concrete impact, because it is not binding. If RNC members want to statutorily block the committee from paying legal fees for Trump or any candidate, they will have to vote on a rule change at the Republican National Convention in July. While some insiders expect someone to bring new rules on the issue, they expect those efforts to be rejected. There will be a nice Trump crowd at the convention, says RNC staffer.

There's another reason some Republicans worry that Trump's legal fees are sucking resources out of the Republican Party: The party is struggling to compete with Democrats on fundraising. The RNC recently reported that last year was its worst fundraising year in nearly a decade, raising $87.2 million, with only $8 million remaining at the end of the year. At the same time, the Democratic National Committee has raised $120 million, starting in 2024, with $21 million available.

The RNC has already paid Trump's legal fees. In 2021 and 2022, the RNC Executive Committee voted repeatedly to cover specific attorney fees to help Trump resist investigations by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance and New York Attorney General , Letitia James. In total, those disbursements amount to about $1.6 million, according to several RNC sources, including Barbour. In late 2022, as Trump announced a third White House bid, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who will resign March 8, said the committee would stop pursuing Trump's bills once he reportedly declared his candidacy, citing the organization's commitment to neutrality. in the primaries.

Since then, the former president's legal troubles have only gotten worse. Trump, who denies any wrongdoing, faces criminal charges for allegedly falsifying business records to conceal secret money payments during the 2016 election; hoarding classified documents and obstructing government efforts to recover them; and attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

Read more: Trump's first criminal trial set to begin March 25 in New York

It's not just attorney fees that are putting Trump in a financial crisis. In January, a jury ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million to writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of rape, for making defamatory comments about him. And last week, a New York judge ordered him to pay $454 million in a civil fraud case, which Trump appealed on Monday.

Trump easily won Michigan's Republican primary on Tuesday, continuing his march toward the nomination that only gained traction last year as his legal responsibilities grew. With each indictment, he rose in the polls and collected millions of dollars in fundraising. Throughout 2023, two pro-Trump Super PACs, Save America and MAGA Inc., spent more than $50 million on legal fees, with an additional $2.9 in January. Both groups are explicitly seeking donations to cover the former president's legal defense.

Sources close to Trump say he will continue to rely on PACs this year, as well as a GoFundMe account set up by his supporters and his own personal wealth to support his legal defense.

For Barbour, this is hardly reassuring. While McDaniel, as RNC chairman, made a point of asking the organization's executive committee to approve Trump's legal payments, sources say there is no requirement that a future president continue the practice. That means the group could end up shelling out money for Trump's legal battles without its members knowing. I don't think we'd find out, Barbour says, until someone finds out in an FEC report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6836021/trump-legal-costs-rnc-gop/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos