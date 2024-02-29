Politics
CCP Missile Silo Expansion Raises Regional Concerns
FORUM Staff
The Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) threat of military buildup, embodied by a rapid and opaque expansion of missile silos, has sparked concerns across the Indo-Pacific about Beijing's intentions regarding its growing arsenal of weapons of destruction massive. These concerns are exacerbated by the ongoing purge of CCP General Secretary Xi Jinping, military leaders and rocket scientists, as well as questions over the quality and control of party states' nuclear and ballistic missile resources.
Over the past five years, China has significantly expanded its ongoing nuclear modernization program by deploying more types and greater numbers of nuclear weapons than ever before, researchers with the Federation Nuclear Information Project recently reported American Scientists (FAS).
This includes the continued development of three new missile silo fields for solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), as well as the expanded construction of silos for liquid-fueled DF-5 ICBMs. Researchers estimate that the People's Republic of China (PRC) stockpile has 500 nuclear warheads that can be delivered by bombers and land- and sea-based ballistic missiles.
In total, China's nuclear expansion constitutes one of the largest and most rapid modernization campaigns among the nine nuclear-armed states. according to the January 2024 report published in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. In particular, the construction of hundreds of silos for solid-fuel missiles has sparked significant debate over China's no-first-use policy.
Unrest within China's military establishment is compounding uncertainty. In January, the head of the Chinese agency that directs the development, testing and production of missiles and launchers was fired without explanation. Wang Xiaojun, who headed the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, was the latest of a dozen top military and defense industry officials purged by the CCP over the past six months, Bloomberg reported News.
Allegations of corruption have plagued the top brass of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), particularly its secretive Rocket Force, which oversees the regime's tactical and nuclear missiles. Five of the nine generals dismissed at the end of 2023 were former or current Rocket Force commanders, the Reuters news agency reported, while three executives of state-controlled companies that produce missile systems have also been dismissed by the CCP's highest political advisory body. .
The disarray is eroding the PLA's ability to wage war, with US intelligence reports indicating that vast silo fields in western China have faulty lids that make missile launches ineffective, while d Other missiles are filled with water instead of fuel, according to Bloomberg News.
It comes as the region faces the risk of strategic competition escalating into conflict, potentially over land and maritime territorial disputes, including hotspots such as the Malacca and Taiwan Straits, according to Australia's business minister Foreigners Penny Wong. Analysts say Beijing could strengthen its nuclear and ballistic capabilities to deter the United States and like-minded countries. to intervene in the event that the CCP invades autonomous Taiwan, which it claims as its territory and threatens to annex.
Indo-Pacific countries face a rapid military buildup from China without the transparency and assurance the region expects from major powers. Wong said in his opening speech at the Indian Ocean Conference in Perth in February 2024.
The US Department of Defense reported in October 2023 that the PRC will likely have more than 1,000 operational nuclear warheads by 2030, and that Beijing could explore the development of conventionally armed intercontinental range missile systems that would allow the PRC to threaten conventional strikes against targets on the continental United States.
This nuclear posture is inconsistent with Beijing's purported commitment to a minimum deterrence strategy, U.S. officials said.
The PRC's nuclear warhead inventory now lags behind that of Russia and the United States, which have approximately 4,500 and 3,700 warheads, respectively, according to the FAS.
After five years of rejecting U.S. requests for discussions on strategic risk reduction, Beijing finally resumed nuclear weapons negotiations with Washington in late 2023, although it did not agree to formal arms control negotiations.
This is expected to lead Beijing to appreciate the value of dialogue and transparency and, hopefully, a pause in its nuclear expansion, at least in relative terms, said Dr Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan, director from the Center for Security, Strategy and Technology. of the Observer Research Foundation, based in New Delhi, wrote for The Diplomat magazine in January 2024. If not stopped, China's nuclear expansion could lead to a spiraling arms race in terms of expansion of nuclear arsenals.
