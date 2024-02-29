Khan formally asks IMF to link future loans to audit of disputed Pakistan vote





ISLAMABAD

Jailed Pakistani political party former Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote to the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday, demanding that loans to the cash-strapped country be linked to an independent audit of the disputed February 8 elections.

Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, addressed the letter to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, saying it was written on her behalf to remind the US-based global lender to uphold its commitment to demand free and fair elections.

The letter, shared with VOA, said the polls for the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies, which cost $180 million, were subject to widespread intervention and fraud in vote counting and tabulation results.

Islamabad has struggled to keep the national economy on track after securing a $3 billion stand-by arrangement from the IMF last June, amid record inflation, devaluation of the local currency and shrinking foreign exchange reserves.

The letter said that during the last meeting between Khan and IMF officials for the stand-by arrangement, it was agreed that the financing facility would be provided on the condition that free and fair elections were held in Pakistan.

We therefore call on the IMF to give effect to the guidelines it has adopted on good governance as well as the conditionalities which must be fulfilled before granting a financing facility which is expected to burden the people of Pakistan with debt additional, the letter says.

An audit of at least 30% of the seats of the national and provincial assemblies should be ensured, he adds.

There was no immediate comment from the IMF on the letter.

Independent candidates fielded by the PTI party in this month's elections secured the largest number of seats in the National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, but failed to secure a simple majority. The party also won elections in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, the election was marred by accusations of widespread voter fraud, sparking calls for a thorough investigation into the accusations from domestic and foreign critics, including the United States.

The military-backed interim government suspended mobile phone and internet services across the country on polling day and for hours beyond. The move gave credence to suspicions that the results were manipulated to help anti-PTI parties gain the upper hand.

Several political parties and independent election monitoring bodies declared their support for PTI's claims that they were on course for a landslide victory, but were prevented from doing so due to alleged electoral fraud that favored rival political parties backed by the army, particularly the Pakistan Muslim League. Nawaz (PML-N), led by former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sharif is expected to become prime minister again to lead a minority coalition government in partnership with the Pakistan People's Party and a smaller regional group. The newly elected lawmakers will be sworn in on Thursday at the inaugural session of the National Assembly before electing Sharif as the country's chief executive.

As the stand-by arrangement expires in April, the new government will likely turn to the IMF as soon as possible for more funds, analysts say.

An IMF spokesperson told reporters in Washington last week that it was focused on completing the existing financing mechanism to support Pakistan's efforts to stabilize the economy.

We look forward to working with the new government on policies to ensure macroeconomic stability and prosperity for all Pakistani citizens, said Julie Kozack.

Khan, now 71, was removed from office in 2022 following a parliamentary vote of no confidence. He accused the powerful army of having orchestrated his ouster at the request of the United States, accusations rejected by Washington and Islamabad.

The cricket celebrity turned deposed prime minister has since been the subject of numerous state prosecutions and prosecutions on charges ranging from terrorism and corruption to sedition and murder.

Khan has been serving lengthy prison sentences since last August after being convicted of corruption, leaking state secrets during his term in office and committing marriage fraud. He was also banned from holding public office for 10 years.

The former leader denies all accusations and says Pakistan's powerful military orchestrated the legal actions to block his return to power.

The legal challenges and subsequent convictions were part of a state crackdown on PTI leaders, workers and supporters in the run-up to the elections, allegedly to force them to abandon Khan.

Pakistan has experienced more than three decades of direct military rule through multiple coups since its independence in 1947.

Even when not in power, army generals are said to secretly influence the success or failure of civilian governments, according to Pakistani politicians, including Khan, and many independent critics.

