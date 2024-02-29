Judge in Trump civil fraud case received envelope containing white powder, source says





Judge Arthur Engoron, who issued a $355 million ruling against former President Donald Trump in his civil fraud trial, received an envelope containing white powder on Wednesday, prompting an emergency response to his statehouse. justice in New York, according to a source with direct knowledge of the case. incident confirmed to NBC News.

The judge and his colleagues were not exposed to the substance. His mail is pre-screened daily and was intercepted before it reached him, the source said. A court official opened the letter and powder fell out, according to the New York Police Department, exposing the official and another court employee to the substance, the source said. The New York City Fire Department said both men refused medical treatment. The threatening letter was first reported by ABC News.

The threat is far from the first against the judge. Long Island police responded to a bomb threat at his home last month, hours before closing arguments in the Trump trial began.

Judge Arthur Engoron during closing arguments in the Trump Organization civil fraud trial in New York State Supreme Court on January 11, 2024 in New York. Pool file Shannon Stapleton/Getty Images

After the trial began last year, officials said in a court filing that the judge and his law clerk were hit with a “deluge” of threats after Trump repeatedly criticized them on social media, many of them which the police considered “credible”. ”

These threats prompted court officials to work with the FBI and Homeland Security to design appropriate security measures that would be implemented to protect the judge, his office staff and those closely associated with his entourage, including his family. said.

Trump's lawyers have said he is not responsible for the actions of his supporters.

The judge ruled that Trump and his company would have to pay more than $350 million in the case earlier this month, an amount that grew to more than $464 million with prejudgment interest.

Envelopes containing powdery substances had already been sent to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office is prosecuting Trump for falsifying business records.

Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., received an envelope containing a death threat and white powder at his home in Florida on Monday.

Adam Reiss

Dareh Gregorian

Brittany Kubicko contributed.

