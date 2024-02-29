Joe Biden and Donald Trump won their party's primaries in Michigan.





LANSING, Mich. —

Joe Biden and Donald Trump easily won their party's primaries in Michigan, but Tuesday's results showed both candidates have reason to worry in their bid to win the swing state in November.

A failed vote in Michigan's Democratic primary was the first indication that backlash over President Biden's handling of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza will impact his re-election campaign. Trump won his primary by a wide margin, but support for rival Nikki Haley showed once again that some Republican voters may be hesitant to give the former president four more years in the general election.

Here are some takeaways from Michigan:

Biden and Trump each move closer to the party nomination

Michigan was the last major primary state before Super Tuesday, and both parties were closely watching the implications for the November general election in one of the nation's few remaining true swing states.

Biden has now scored victories over lesser-known candidates in South Carolina, Nevada and New Hampshire, which he won in a write-in campaign. Tuesday's results show his position is still strong in Michigan, where Biden returned to the Democratic column in 2020.

Trump won the first five state contests, including South Carolina, the home state of his rival Haley. He now heads into Super Tuesday, when 15 states and one territory hold Republican nomination contests, as the heavy favorite to lock in the Republican nomination.

Michigan was one of three so-called blue wall states, including Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, that Trump won in 2016. He predicted a big victory in advance.

Only 16 of Michigan's 55 Republican presidential delegates will be determined by primary results, while the remaining delegates will be awarded at a convention on March 2. Trump's anticipated dominance at the state convention, where grassroots activists will play a key role, will decide the distribution of the remaining 39 GOP delegates.

Some Democrats express anger at Gaza by voting without commitment

Michigan has become the focal point of Democrats' frustration over the White House's actions in the Israel-Hamas conflict. It is home to the largest concentration of Arab-Americans in the country.

This anger was expressed loud and clear on Tuesday when some voters indicated their intention to vote in the Democratic primary. Biden still dominated the primary, but the outcome could be concerning in a state he won by less than 3% in 2020 and probably can't afford to lose this year.

Organizers of the uncommitted movement had deliberately kept their expectations low, having launched their campaign in earnest only a few weeks ago. The Listen to Michigan campaign that organized this campaign said it hoped to get 10,000 votes, pointing to Trump's victory by less than 11,000 votes in 2016 to show the significance of that number.

When Barack Obama ran for reelection in 2012, the last time an incumbent Democratic president sought re-election, the uncommitted option received nearly 21,000 votes, or 11 percentage points.

The unconfirmed vote total would need to be between 20 and 30 percentage points for Democrats to worry about their impact in November, said Richard Czuba, a pollster who has long followed Michigan politics.

Twenty percent catch my attention. If it goes up to 25%, that gets a lot more attention and if it goes above 30%, I think that's a sign that Joe Biden has some pretty significant problems in his base, Czuba said.

A large portion of the uncommitted votes were expected to come from the eastern part of the state, in communities such as Dearborn and Hamtramck, where Arab Americans make up nearly half the population. Biden won Dearborn by about a 3-to-1 advantage in 2020 and Hamtramck by a 5-to-1 margin.

Some Republicans still oppose Trump

Despite Trump's clear victory in Michigan, Haley still enjoyed significant support from Republicans in the swing state.

Some of his best results have been in Oakland and Kent counties, where Democrats have gained ground in recent years, contributing to their recent statewide success. She also performed better in the counties where the state's largest universities are located, Washtenaw and Ingham counties.

Trump dominated the primaries with the help of his base, but his strength among general election voters remains uncertain. The former president has appeared regularly in Michigan in the eight years since he became president, while Haley only began walking around the state this weekend.

AP VoteCast reveals that much of the opposition to Trump in the Republican primaries came from voters who abandoned him before this year.

The three statewide Republican candidates that Trump supported in the 2022 midterms were crushed by Democratic incumbents.

