President Joko Widodo inaugurates Samarinda Seberang Terminal





DRAWING. President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo accompanied by Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi inaugurated the Type A Passenger Terminal in Samarinda Seberang, East Kalimantan, Wednesday (28/2).

KONTAN.CO.ID – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo accompanied by Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi inaugurated the Type A Passenger Terminal in Samarinda Seberang, East Kalimantan, Wednesday (28/2). The President said the revitalization of this terminal should encourage a shift from private vehicle use to public transport. The reason is that currently traffic jams occur in almost all major cities, including Samarinda. “In Jakarta, there are KRL, LRT, MRT, Transjakarta and there are fast trains. Even then, there are still traffic jams at all points. Therefore, cities other than Jakarta must prepare to deal with traffic jams,” President Jokowi said. The President added that the image of the entire terminal will be changed. If earlier the terminal was synonymous with a run down, dirty and disorganized area with lots of thugs, now the face of the terminal is clean, neat and orderly. Apart from that, the revitalization of this terminal is also an effort to support the development of the Indonesian Capital (IKN). Samarinda is one of the supporting capitals. Later, there will be transportation integration that will facilitate community mobility in the IKN buffer zone. “We are also planning a starting point from Samarinda to IKN which will take 1.5 hours. This is the meeting point from IKN to Samarinda,” the President said. The Samarinda Seberang Terminal, with a total area of ​​6,682 m2, was revitalized from 2020 to 2022. Throughout 2023, Samarinda Seberang Terminal will serve 22,170 arriving and departing passengers 41,005 passengers departing. This terminal serves intercity and interprovincial (AKAP) bus routes on the Samarinda-Banjarmasin route. Also present at the event were Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan, Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia and East Kalimantan Acting Governor Akmal Malik. Read also: Opens the working meeting of the General Directorate of Maritime Transport, the Minister of Transport continues to improve the digitalization of services Check out other news and articles at Google News

