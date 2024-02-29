Judge orders Trump barred from Illinois primary ballot





CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cook County judge on Wednesday ordered the Illinois Board of Elections to remove former President Donald Trump from the Illinois primary ballot — but also stayed the order, pending an appeal likely.

Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie R. Porter issued the ruling Wednesday — but stayed the ruling until Friday pending an appeal to the appellate or Illinois Supreme Court.

The primary will take place on March 19.

Mr. Trump's campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, responded quickly, saying: “This is an unconstitutional decision that we will promptly appeal.” »

Illinois is one of several states considering disqualifying former President Trump because of his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — and whether it could be considered an insurrection.

The case hinges on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits officials sworn to support the Constitution from serving in government if they engage in insurrection. The provision was enacted in 1868 to prevent former Confederates from holding office — and lay dormant for more than 150 years.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment – ​​also known as the Insurrection Clause of the Disqualification Clause – had never been used in the nation's history to disqualify a presidential candidate before December.

But that changed when the Colorado Supreme Court concluded that Mr. Trump’s conduct related to January 6 made him ineligible for president. The court ordered his exclusion from the state GOP presidential primary ballot.

The case was brought before the Illinois State Board of Elections in January, but the board ruled that it did not have the authority to remove Mr. Trump from the ballot. But a judge later gave the petitioners the green light to continue their efforts to have Mr. Trump removed from office.

The United States Supreme Court is expected to rule on this issue soon. If the U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of Mr. Trump, most efforts to prevent him from participating in the election — in Illinois, Colorado, Maine and elsewhere — would likely be defeated.

CBS 2 legal analyst Irv Miller pointed out that the highest court had two cases involving the former president and said that as a result, the Cook County court's decision was “absolutely meaningless.”

“[The U.S. Supreme Court has] “The two big cases right now — on the Colorado case that kept him off the ballot because of the Fourteenth Amendment, and on whether or not he has presidential immunity,” Miller said .

The US Supreme Court has ruled that it will hear arguments on April 22 on whether Mr. Trump should be granted immunity from prosecution. A federal grand jury indicted Mr. Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election, and the U.S. Court of Appeals rejected the immunity request earlier this month.

Miller was asked if he thought the election itself could go all the way to the Supreme Court.

“I hope not,” he said. “I hope it comes down to people going to the polls and voting for a fair and legal election.”

But the question is how soon after hearing the arguments, the U.S. Supreme Court will issue a decision.

“They could hear the case on April 22 and not make a decision until July if that's what they want to do. They could also make a decision much more quickly,” Miller said. “Frankly, it’s entirely up to the judges.”

More from CBS News

Jermont Terry

Jermont Terry joined the CBS 2 team in October 2019. He was born and raised on the South Side of Chicago. He's happy to return home to report on his community after 18 years of uncovering stories across the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/judge-orders-former-president-trump-removed-illinois-primary-ballot/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos