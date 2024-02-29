President Jokowi promotes Prabowo to honorary general of the Indonesian army





February 29, 2024 JAKARTA – President Joko Jokowi Widodo promoted to Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto to the rank of honorary general, the highest in the Indonesian Army (TNI). The president awarded the title of four-star general to Prabowo, a former lieutenant general of the Indonesian Army, during an executive meeting of the TNI and the National Police on Wednesday at the TNI headquarters in Cilangkap, East Jakarta . This rank is an appreciation and affirmation [of Prabowos] service to the people, the nation and the country, Jokowi said in his speech marking the occasion. The president then pinned the four-star insignia on the shoulders of Prabowo, who attended the event in the army's full dress uniform. Jokowi later told reporters that the honorary rank was awarded following a lengthy verification process in accordance with the 2009 TNI Law, upon the recommendation of TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto. The TNI commander suggested that Pak [Mr.] Prabowo will receive the honorary rank, he said. Other high-ranking military officers who conferred the special promotion on the four-star general included: former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, former State Intelligence Agency (BIN) chief AM Hendropriyono, and the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. Read also: Prabowo and SBY get closer as Jokowi looms large in government transition Defense Ministry spokesperson Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak previously confirmed Prabowos' promotion to honorary general, emphasizing that the procedure followed the 2009 TNI Law. Prabowo's rank of honorary general is recognition for his dedication and contribution to the country's military and defense affairs, Dahnil said as quoted by Antara on Tuesday. But his promotion drew criticism from human rights activists, who said paying tribute to Prabowo, who was dishonorably discharged from the army in 1998 for allegedly ordering the kidnapping of pro-democracy activists , would tarnish Jokowi’s legacy. In response to criticism, the president said other former TNI officers had been promoted to honorary rank. He also dismissed speculation that Prabowo's promotion was part of a political transaction. If it was a deal, I would have given it before the election. We gave it now [to avoid] such assumptions, Jokowi said. Prabowo, who made his third bid for the presidency in the 2024 general election on February 14 alongside Jokowi's eldest son. Gibran Rakabuming Rakais expected to win the race, according to unofficial results from credible pollsters.

