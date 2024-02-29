



Next week, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will host the leaders of ASEAN and Timor-Leste for a summit commemorating 50 years of partnership. Thanks to the cancellation of the 2023 Quad summit, it will be the largest international meeting hosted by Australia since the first special ASEAN-Australia summit in 2018. What is the program this time? A mostly new crew Most ASEAN leaders will visit Australia for the first time, at least during their tenure. This means the focus will be on building relationships. The exceptions are incumbent Indonesian President Joko Widodo, elder statesman Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore and the long-ruling Sultan of Brunei. Filipino Ferdinand “Bong Bong” Marcos, Vietnamese Pham Minh Chinh and Malaysian Anwar Ibrahim are undertaking separate bilateral programs to mark their first visits to Australia since taking office. Cambodia, Laos and Thailand also have new faces at the top, although each represents regime continuity to varying degrees. ASEAN is important, but it often collapses under the weight of acronyms and bureaucratic initiatives. Timor-Leste is now an official ASEAN observer, so Prime Minister Xanana Gusmo will attend the Melbourne meetings. Australia has long wanted Dili to be hosted in regional forums such as this, and will therefore enthusiastically welcome Timor-Leste's participation. Finally, an additional guest: Albanese Invited New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will travel through Tasmania and meet his ASEAN counterparts. A cut-up story ASEAN is important, but it often collapses under the weight of acronyms and bureaucratic initiatives. The summit results can proliferate last year. The ASEAN-Japan summit announced a 130 points action plan. The 2022 U.S.-ASEAN Summit suffered from a disparate focus on disparate initiatives. Australia has set itself up for success by identifying a few key focus areas: climate and energy; maritime cooperation; and economic ties. To differentiate itself from other dialogue partners, who are also vying for ASEAN's attention, Australia will need clear, impactful outcomes that reinforce these priorities. The ASEAN Way (@SenatorWong/X) Search for economic results The Albanian government has focused on strengthening economic relations between Australia and Southeast Asia, with the Nicholas Moores Report 2023. Investedprovide a plan. The summit will include a CEO forum and information sessions to help Australian small and medium-sized businesses do business in Southeast Asia. Looks familiar? The 2018 ASEAN-Australia Summit was also preceded by a major report urging Australian businesses to seize the ASEAN opportunity and included a CEO forum and SME conference. New funding and government support is now in play to actively facilitate Australian investment in the regionbut will this really change things? Hot questions and controversies Despite its absence at the summit table, Myanmar will occupy an important place in Melbourne. This remains the group's biggest challenge, but in the face of an intractable conflict, ASEAN diplomacy has stalled. Australia has strongly supported ASEAN in resolving the crisis and will likely wish to discuss Myanmar privately at summit retreat sessions and bilateral meetings. Despite its absence at the summit table, Myanmar will occupy an important place in Melbourne. More generally, the poor human rights record of some ASEAN members means that some degree of criticism and protest over this issue is always likely, including from Australian diaspora communities. A few factors, however, suggest that these issues may be less tense this time: Cambodia's strongman Hun Sen, who goaded protesters in 2018, has been replaced by his son Hun Manet, which seeks to present a less confrontational global image. Likewise, the Filipino Marcos took a different tone of his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte, even though he has not officially ended the drug war campaign. Another source of potential controversy: divergent views on the Hamas-Israel conflict. Malaysia maintains ties with Hamas, which it does not designate as a terrorist organization. Anwar rejected Western pressure to condemn Hamas following the October 7 attacks against Israel. Reaffirming these positions in Australia would embarrass the Albanian government. The Albanian government's policy to stabilize relations with Beijing, which works well with ASEAN countries, makes public controversy related to Chinese policies, including the South China Sea, less likely.

