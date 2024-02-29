Illinois judge disqualifies Trump from ballot | Donald Trump News





The former president was barred from participating in the Republican primary vote because of his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A judge in the US state of Illinois has barred former President Donald Trump from running in the Illinois Republican primary because of his role in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter, however, delayed taking effect on her ruling, issued Wednesday, in light of an expected appeal from Trump.

In her ruling, Porter sided with Illinois voters who argued the former president should be disqualified from the state's March 19 primary ballot and the Nov. 5 general election for violating the anti-insurgency clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The final outcome of the Illinois case and similar challenges will likely be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court, which heard arguments related to Trump's eligibility for the Feb. 8 ballot.

Porter said she was withholding her decision because she anticipated her appeal to the Illinois appeals courts and a possible decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The advocacy group Free Speech For People, which led the effort to disqualify Illinois, hailed the decision as a historic victory in a statement.

A campaign spokesperson for Trump, the national front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, said in a statement that this was an unconstitutional decision that we will promptly appeal.

Colorado and Maine previously removed Trump from their ballots after determining he was disqualified under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

Both decisions are on hold pending Trump's appeal.

Section 3 bars public office from anyone who has sworn an oath to support the U.S. Constitution and then engaged in insurrection or rebellion against it, or given aid or comfort to its enemies.

On January 6, 2021, Trump supporters attacked police and invaded the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 election victory. Trump delivered an inflammatory speech to his supporters beforehand, their saying to go to the Capitol and fight like hell. For hours, he did not respond to requests that he urge the crowds to stop.

The Supreme Court is currently considering Trump's challenge to his disqualification in Colorado.

Justices in Washington were skeptical of the ruling during oral arguments in the case, expressing concerns that sweeping steps by states could affect national elections.

