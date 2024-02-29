Jokowi tells the horror story that the world has become a threat, RI is hit!







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) spoke about the terrible global situation because it is full of uncertainties. All parties must be prepared, as Indonesia is affected by sap. “Global challenges are very complex and can also have a significant impact on the country's economic and social situation,” said Jokowi from GOR Ahmad Yani, TNI Headquarters, Cilangkap, East Jakarta, Wednesday (28/2/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT There are a series of problems that must be faced. Due to geopolitical conditions, several countries continue the war and even expand it. These include the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, between Israel and Hammas, as well as the situation in the Red Sea. “We know that the conflict in Ukraine is not yet over, the conflict in Gaza is coming, there is Yemen added to it, which is causing food inflation which is hitting the world,” he explained . Photo: President Joko Widodo delivers a speech at the TNI-POLRI leadership meeting on Wednesday (28/2/2024). (YouTube screenshot from Indonesian Ministry of Defense)

President Joko Widodo during his speech at the TNI-POLRI leadership meeting on Wednesday (28/2/2024). (YouTube screenshot from Indonesian Ministry of Defense) The rise in inflation occurred because the war caused a disruption in the supply chain. Especially in the food and energy sectors. Jokowi also revealed that it is currently difficult to ensure the supply of rice, as several producing countries are curbing their exports. "We know that in the past many people offered us, for example, rice, almost all the rice producing countries offered us their rice, now we are looking for rice in the producing countries, it is not no easier and not easy," Jokowi said. "Because at the moment everyone is putting a stop to the non-export of food products, both wheat and rice, because of climate change, climate change and disruption to the supply chain," he explained. Many developed countries, followed by developing countries, responded to this situation with monetary policy, namely an increase in benchmark interest rates. This caused turmoil in the financial markets. Many countries also have difficulty finding financing to cover their spending needs, and therefore face high interest rates on debt. Today, Japan and England are on the verge of recession. Jokowi said several other countries could also experience a similar situation or even worse. "For example, Germany is already at 72 percent. It is possible that it will enter into recession. The European Union and the EU are also at 60 percent, America is at 40 percent and we should "Be grateful, Indonesia's probability is still at 1.5 percent," he said. Photo: APBNKITA FEBRUARY 2024 EDITION. (Screenshot from Ministry of Finance YouTube)

APBNKITA FEBRUARY 2024 EDITION. (Screenshot from Ministry of Finance YouTube) Weakness in the global economy translates into weak demand. Especially those from Indonesia's main trading partner countries, such as the United States and China, which will favor a weakening of exports. We see that Indonesia's trade surplus is shrinking more and more. Indonesia's trade balance in January 2024 showed a surplus of US$2.01 billion. In January 2024, Indonesia's exports fell by 8.06% year-on-year (yoy) to US$20.52 billion. Meanwhile, imports amounted to $18.51 billion, an increase of 0.36 percent.



