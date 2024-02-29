“Ringvaade”: long list of royals and politicians with roots in Estonia | News

What do Ursula von der Leyen, Boris Johnson, Alexander Stubb and Franklin Delano Roosevelt have in common? They all have ancestral roots in Estonia, ETV current affairs show “Ringvaade” reported on Wednesday.

The list of links with Estonia mainly concerns European royal families: the lines of King Charles III of England, as well as those of King Frederik X of Denmark, Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, Harald V of Norway and King Philip of Belgium all extend as far as Estonia, reported “Ringvaade”,

Fred Puss, director of the Estonian Biographical Center (Eesti Isikuloo Keskus), a genealogical service, told “Ringvaade” that: “That these [monarchs] are related to each other, this will surprise no one, although they also have several Estonian ancestors. One of the first of these was Gotthard Kettler, last master of the Livonian order (1517-1587 ed.)”

A common antecedent is Duchess Augusta of Brunswick-Wolfenbttel (1764–1788), whose younger sister Princess Caroline would marry the future British monarch George IV, and who was in an unhappy marriage to Frederick I of Württemberg. She ended up being sent to an Imperial Russian estate at Lohde, now Koluvere, Lne County, while divorce proceedings from Duke Frederick were underway. She was buried at Kullamaa Church, although local legend that she was buried with a stillborn baby turned out to be exactly that, following an exhumation.

“Surprisingly, besides the kings, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also one of her descendants,” Puss said, referring to an illegitimate lineage dating back to the duchess and her time in Koluvere.

In fact, most of the well-known and high-profile family ties to Estonia involve politicians.

According to Puss, while Finland's new president, Alexander Stubb, may be primarily of Finnish-Swedish origin, he also has surprisingly extensive Estonian roots.

“Not just through one lineage, but through dozens of lines. He is a descendant of people from Estonia on both his father's and mother's side,” Puss said.

These date back to the time of the Baltic Germans, who effectively made up the bulk of the ruling class in Estonia and Latvia from the late Middle Ages until the 20th century.

“They weren't Estonians, they were Germans living here; for example, one of Stubb's ancestors was master cabinetmaker Gottlieb David Butenhof, who initially lived in Vndra, Prnu County, and later in Prnu itself. Some of Stubb's ancestors even had the last name Livlender, which means Livonian, he continued.

Livonia (Estonian: Liivimaa) was a historical region which, at its peak, covered much of present-day Estonia and Latvia.

Another prominent figure of Estonian origin is the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

One of his ancestors was the cotton mill industrialist Ludwig Knoop. (1821-1894) who founded the Kreenholm factory in Narva, today converted into a cultural district.

Indeed, von der Leyen visited Kreenholm during an official visit to Estonia in October 2022.

Kaja Kallas and Ursula von der Leyen during the latter's official visit to Estonia for Independence Day last year. Source: Raul Mee, Raigo Pajula, Jrgen Randma

“[Knoop] is considered one of the greatest entrepreneurs in 19th century Europe. He wasn't born here, but he still spent half his working life here,” Puss said. Knoop was created a baron by Tsar Alexander II of Russia.

Martin Hoffman, who, according to Puss, was one of the first to emigrate relatively early from Estonia to North America, is in 1657 a predecessor of the 32nd President of the United States Franklin Delano Roosevelt (1882-1945), Puss added.

“Ringvaade” also looked at Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen, whose links are much more recent; his parents were Estonian refugees who left the country under Soviet occupation at the end of World War II and became naturalized Austrian citizens in the late 1950s, as did young Alexander. One of his distant relatives is former Estonian Prime Minister and current MEP Andrus Ansip, Puss said.

Alexander van der Bellen during an official visit by then Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia

