Donald Trump uses the slowness of the justice system to his advantage. The Supreme Court helps

The Supreme Court's decision to hear Donald Trump argue that he should be shielded from criminal prosecution keeps the justices at the center of election-year controversy for several more months and means that any verdict on the alleged subversion of Trump's 2020 vote won't be returned until the summer.

The nation's highest court wants to have the final say on the former president's assertion of immunity, even if it may ultimately uphold an overall ruling by the lower federal court that rejected Trump's sweeping request.

For Trump, Wednesday's order amounts to another victory for the justice system that he regularly attacks. The intervention of the judges in the case Trump v. United States also marks a new stage in the tense relationship between the court and the former president.

Cases related to his politics and personal relationships have constantly roiled judges behind the scenes. At the same time, Trump, who appointed three of the nine justices, has significantly swayed the courts to the right, including rolling back in 2022 nearly half a century of abortion rights and reproductive freedom.

Wednesday's action by the high court, made up of six conservatives and three liberals, clearly gives Trump a new measure of success and buys him more time before a possible election subversion trial in Washington, DC.

The former president's strategy of attempting to delay the four criminal trials against him is well documented. And in the fight against special counsel Jack Smith's case, the Supreme Court has become something of an ally, despite the accelerated timeline.

The court said Trump's appeal would be heard the week of April 22. A decision could be made by the end of June, when final decisions from the current session are expected.

Overall, the timeline is rapid compared to the regular schedule of High Court briefings, oral arguments and eventual resolution, which typically takes place over several months or nearly a year. (Other cases accepted this month for review won't be heard until next fall, with decisions likely in 2025.)

But for the political calendar and Trump's efforts to avoid a federal trial before the presidential election, the new timetable introduces a new level of uncertainty. Trump may not face trial for his 2020 election-related conduct until after the 2024 election.

Wednesday's announcement took a surprising amount of time to come to fruition. Briefs in the case had been pending for about two weeks, and the delay perhaps suggested differences among the justices over how to handle the controversy at this preliminary stage. Some might have wanted to simply leave the D.C. Circuit's ruling in place, which has conformed to the past. decisions of the High Court.

The judges have not publicly revealed how they voted.

Trump was indicted last year for his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election and includes conspiracy and obstruction charges related to protests that culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Smith, earlier this month, cited the nature of the alleged crimes in urging the justices to let the Washington Circuit's ruling against presidential immunity stand and allow the case to go to trial.

The crimes charged strike at the heart of our democracy, the special counsel wrote in court documents. An alleged criminal plan by a president to overturn an election and thwart the peaceful transfer of power to his successor should be the last place to recognize a new form of absolute immunity. of federal criminal law. (He) cannot demonstrate, as he must to merit a stay, a good chance of success before this Court.

In December, Smith, mindful of how long a resolution at the Supreme Court could take, urged the justices to take up the case immediately, without interim legal action. At that time, Trump's trial before U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, who had rejected his request for absolute immunity, was scheduled for March 4.

The justices denied Smith's request in a one-sentence order, without explanation, on December 22. The case went to the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in D.C., where the special counsel won, leading to Trump's current appeal.

As they urged the judges to intervene, Trump's lawyers invoked some of Smith's words from his December filing, when the special counsel wanted the judges to get involved quickly: As the prosecutor emphatically stated special in December, (i) it is of compelling public importance that (Trumps) immunity claims be resolved by this Court, and only this Court can finally resolve them.

The D.C. Circuit's opinion in Trump v. United States, which took approximately a month from oral arguments to production, thoroughly covered the relevant precedent in concluding: For the purposes of this criminal case, former President Trump became a Trump citizen, with full rights. defenses of any other criminal accused. But any executive immunity that might have protected him while he was president no longer protects him from these prosecutions.

Based on existing precedent, Trump may be unlikely to succeed in his broad claim that would shield him from criminal prosecution. But Wednesday's action demonstrates that a majority of the justices were willing to at least hear it.

For the court, the Trump dispute will be decisive during this session. Several significant disputes have already taken place for the 2023-2024 annual session, including one over federal regulation of the abortion pill mifepristone, which will be heard in March. The justices are considering several other regulatory controversies that will test federal power over public safety, environmental protection and consumer affairs.

Such cases have been overshadowed in some ways by Trump-related litigation. Earlier in February, the Supreme Court held a special oral argument hearing on whether states could block Trump from the presidential ballot under a constitutional provision barring insurrectionists from holding future office.

The justices appeared poised to overturn a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that would bar Trump from running for office because of his attempts to overturn the valid results of the 2020 election.

This decision from the Supreme Court is expected to be rendered soon. But the drafting of opinions under the first could now be hampered and possibly delayed by the resolution of the second.

For now, it appears that Trump's first criminal trial will take place in New York on March 25. Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records. That case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleges a cover-up to hide payments before the 2016 election to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who said she had an affair with Trump. The former president has denied the affair and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

That trial is expected to last six weeks, putting Trump's legal team back in early May. Separately, a federal case in Florida against the former president for his alleged mishandling of classified documents has been tentatively scheduled for May 20, although a hearing Friday in Fort Pierce could change the date and nature of the case .

Trump applauded the Supreme Court's action on social media on Wednesday, saying legal scholars are extremely grateful and reinforcing his tendency to tout legal actions that go his way.

And if the justices end up denying him immunity from trial, he might behave differently, as he did in 2020 when the court majority turned against his administration.

Posted Trump, Do you feel like the Supreme Court doesn't like me?

But it's not today.

