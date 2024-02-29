



As the Russian-Ukrainian conflict enters its third year, diplomacy and dialogue must be given a chance to achieve a just and lasting resolution, Erdogan said. To achieve this goal, the use of diplomatic channels at the highest level and by all possible means is of great importance, Erdogan said on Wednesday in a video message to the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Albania, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is trying to gain support for Kiev's war efforts. Zelensky approached the Balkan states at the summit with a proposal to start joint weapons production. Ukraine is interested in co-production because it is currently experiencing problems with ammunition supplies, which aggravates the situation on the battlefield.” The Turkish leader, for his part, said that efforts to bring Russia and Ukraine closer together and to try to establish a peaceful discourse were insufficient. He reiterated Turkey's support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, adding that he supported Zelensky's 10-step peace formula in principle. Moscow has repeatedly insisted it is still ready to resolve hostilities through negotiation, blaming kyiv for the lack of any diplomatic breakthrough. He has previously rejected Zelensky's peace formula as an absurd ultimatum, as it includes the non-negotiable return of all former Ukrainian territories, as well as the withdrawal of all Russian troops without preconditions. Ankara played a major role in brokering prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine and hosted a round of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev in spring 2022. According to Moscow, the parties were close to signing an agreement, but the negotiations were then sabotaged. -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who advised kyiv to continue fighting. If Russia and Ukraine ever return to the negotiating table, the potential negotiations will not be the same, as Kiev will have to accept the new reality, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier this month, making apparently referring to the incorporation of four former Ukrainian regions. Zaporozhye and Kherson, as well as the DPR and LPR in Russia following the referendums at the end of 2022.

