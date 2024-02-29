Tamil Nadu writes new chapter of progress in Thoothukudi: PM





Tamil Nadu writes a new chapter of progress in Thoothukudi as the inauguration and foundation stones are laid for multiple development projects towards the Developed India Roadmap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. We can witness the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat in today's development projects. Even though the projects are happening in Thoothukudi, the Prime Minister said it would give impetus to development in several places across India. Modi was in Thoothukudi on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone and dedicate several development projects worth over `17,300 crore to the nation. New records

India is creating new records in the river and maritime sectors. India climbs to 38th place in the logistics performance index and port capacity has doubled in a decade. The number of domestic waterways increased eightfold during this period and the number of cruise passengers quadrupled while the number of sailors doubled. This progress will definitely benefit Tamil Nadu and our youth, he said. I am confident that Tamil Nadu will move forward on the path of development and I assure you that I will serve you with new enthusiasm when the nation gives us the opportunity to serve for the third time. Today's development projects carried out by the current government respond to the demands of the people and previous governments never paid the slightest attention to them. I have come to Tamil Nadu to serve the land and change its destiny, he said. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the 7,056-crore Outer Port Container Terminal at VO Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi. It also launched India's first green hydrogen fuel cell inland navigation boat under the Harit Nauka initiative. It has dedicated tourism facilities in 75 lighthouses spread across 10 States/UTs. The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation railway projects aimed at doubling the Vanchi Maniyachchi – Nagercoil railway line, including the Vanchi Maniyachchi – Tirunelveli and Melappalayam – Aralvaymoli section. He also earmarked four road projects in Tamil Nadu, developed at a total cost of around 4,586 Crore. Watch| PM Modi offers prayers in submerged Dwarka Along with the outer port container terminal project, the Prime Minister said projects worth `900 crore have been dedicated and projects worth `2,500 crore have been launched at 13 ports. These projects will benefit Tamil Nadu and create employment opportunities in the state, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the ₹950-crore project, which will spread over 2,233 acres in Padukkapathu, Pallakurichi and Mathavankurichi villages in Kulasekarapattinam and Sathankulam taluks. While the Sriharikota space center will launch heavier satellites into predetermined orbits, the Kulasekarapattinam spaceport will launch smaller payloads like nano and micro satellites. SHARE Copy link

