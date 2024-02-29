2024 US presidential elections: Illinois judge removes Donald Trump from state ballot





2024 US presidential elections: Illinois became the third state where former President Donald Trump was barred from voting after a ruling by a county judge on Wednesday. However, he suspended the decision and gave Trump until Friday to appeal.

Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter removed Trump from the ballot, based on the 14th Amendment, which prohibits people from returning to office if they took an oath to support the Constitution and then engaged in a insurrection, Bloomberg reported.

Today, an activist Democratic judge in Illinois summarily overturned the state's election board and contradicted previous rulings in dozens of other state and federal jurisdictions. This is an unconstitutional decision that we will promptly appeal,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in an official statement cited by the New York Post.

This came after the Colorado Supreme Court and Maine Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows also declared Trump ineligible to run in the national election. The former US president is leading the Republican primary polls.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to hear Donald Trump's claim that as a former president he is immune from prosecution, further delaying his trial on conspiracy charges against to overturn the 2020 elections.

The nation's highest court has scheduled arguments in the high-stakes case for the week of April 22 and said Trump's federal election interference trial will remain on hold for now, according to AFP reports. .

Trump was scheduled to go on trial in Washington on March 4 on charges of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden, but the proceedings were frozen as his claim for presidential immunity made its way through the courts.

Trump, 77, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to hear the case.

“Without presidential immunity, a president will not be able to function properly or make decisions in the best interests of the United States of America. He must not be guided by fear of reprisals! » Trump said.

The question of whether a former US president is immune from prosecution has not been tested in American jurisprudence, because until Trump, no ex-president had ever been charged with a crime.

Published: February 29, 2024, 06:50 IST

