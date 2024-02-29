NGOs urge Greece not to extradite Erdoan critics (statement)





A group of NGOs on Tuesday called on the Greek government to reject Ankara's extradition request for a Turkish asylum seeker who accused President Recep Tayyip Erdoan of corruption. Turkish minute reported, citing Agence France-Presse. Businessman Ali Yesildag's life is in danger in Turkey and he faces a life sentence for participation in an armed extremist organization, said the Hellenic League for Human Rights (HLHR) and four other refugee rights agencies in a joint statement. The group called on the Greek Minister of Justice to protect the life of Ali Yesildag in accordance with fundamental legal guarantees and international law, and to reject the Turkish state's request. Last week, Greece's Supreme Court ruled in favor of the extradition of Yeilda, who requested political asylum in November after being arrested by Greek police near the Turkish border. In May 2023, Yeilda accused Erdoan of corruption in a video released during the Turkish leadership's presidential campaign. According to Yeilda, Erdoan received a bribe following a tender for the operation of an airport in southern Turkey. Unfortunately, neither the obvious political dimension of Ali Yesildag's persecution nor the immediate danger to his fundamental rights in the event of extradition weighed on the Supreme Court's judgment, the NGOs indicated. Since the attempted coup against Erdoan in 2016, many of the president's opponents have sought asylum in Greece. After years of tensions over migration, energy rights and maritime borders in the Aegean Sea, Greece and Turkey resumed high-level negotiations in December. Erdoan paid his first visit to Athens since 2017 and signed a declaration of friendship between the two historic rivals. Take a second to support the Stockholm Center for Freedom on Patreon!

