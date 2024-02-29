Donald Trump loses fine payment appeal in fraud trial; Had offered bail of $100 million





A little more than 12 hours after winning big in the Michigan Republican primary, Donald Trump lost big today in his desire to get a break on the $464 million judgment he owes in a fraud lawsuit. New York.

In his second attempt to obtain the judgment and the $112,000 per day in interest, the self-made billionaire former president and de facto Republican candidate had already been forced to eat crow earlier. Making a typical Trump move, the former Celebrity Apprentice host loudly pleaded relative poverty and quietly admitted that he would be forced to sell some of his real estate holdings if the court denied his request for a stay.

While waiting to appeal the fraud trial, Trump and his lawyers had tried to get the court to agree to bail in an amount well below $100 million so that the court would freeze the process.

Associate Justice Anil C. Singh refused.

Although the Empire State appeals court suspended the ban on Trump and his sons from becoming corporate directors or obtaining business loans during their larger appeal, Judge Singh wrote that “the provisional suspension is refused regarding the execution of a financial judgment.

Trump's own lawyers estimated in their own filings today that the judgment could eventually exceed $550 million.

With the usual suspension of the appeal for a few more weeks, Wednesday's ruling means Trump has until March 25 to put the money aside. If he fails to do so, New York Attorney General Letitia James has indicated she will seize Trump's assets — assets such as bank accounts and his beloved Trump Tower.

Of course, before that, a full panel of the First Department of the New York Appellate Division should consider implementing a stay while Trump pursues his appeal. Meanwhile, under today's ruling, Trump could seek a loan to cover the court's ever-mounting judgment.

Judge Arthur Engoron had already found Trump, 77, responsible for bank fraud in a summary judgment ruling issued in September 2023. The initial $354 million fine decided on February 16 was a trial essentially aimed at determining what sanction Trump, his sons, associates and businesses should pay.

The formal judgment of the New York Emgoron Supreme Court, made public on February 23, read: “This judgment shall bear interest from the date of its entry at the statutory rate of 9% per annum. »

In addition to each judgment that looms, Trump must also pay the $83.3 million that a New York jury decided last month that he owed E. Jean Carroll for attacking the writer. Carroll won a lawsuit alleging that Trump sexually assaulted her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s.

In May 2023, Trump was convicted of sexual abuse and defamation of Carroll. The former Elle columnist won a $5 million award in the trial. Having paid nothing so far, Trump's lawyers have announced their intention to appeal Carroll's defamation verdict. Last week, Trump's lawyers told the court they wanted to withhold paying Carroll until all post-trial issues are resolved.

On more than one level, Trump today made it clear that he did not have the cash on hand to pay over $460 million and a fine that was literally growing by the day, proving the assertion AG James' long-standing claim that he had grossly inflated his value over the years.

The much-indicted Trump and now-in-power Joe Biden are roughly neck and neck in their 2024 rematch.

While MAGA pundits and fans say Trump's legal troubles aren't hurting him and his base, that base certainly isn't showing up like it used to. Crowds at Trump rallies are much smaller than they were in 2016 and 2020. Without putting their money where their mouth is, a GoFundMe campaign aiming to raise $355,000,000 for Trump to pay the civil judgment for fraud from New York only collected $1,276,615, or from a little over a year. just over 22,000 donors since February 16.

