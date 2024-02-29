Alexander Stubb, Ursula von der Leyen and Boris Johnson have their roots in Estonia A curiosity





Fred Puss, director of the Estonian Personality Center, was in the “Ringvaate” studio and explained how many current state leaders are connected to Estonia or the people who lived there.

For example, the roots of the new Finnish president, Alexander Stubb, go far. The son of Pussi, president of the Finns, is mainly of Finnish-Swedish origin, but he also has many Estonian roots. “Not just in his lineage, but in many lines. He has many Estonians on his father and mother's side. They weren't Estonians, they were Germans here, but for example, one of the ancestors of Stubb was the master carpenter Gottlieb David Butenhof, who lived in Vndra and later in Prnu. In parts of Stubb, the ancestors even had the surname Livlender, which means Livonian,” explained Puss. Also with ties to Estonia is European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who also followed in her ancestors' footsteps at the Krenholm factory, founded by her sixth great-grandfather, Ludwig Knoop. “He is considered the greatest tyrant of the 19th century in all of Europe. He was not born here, but he still worked in Estonia for half his life,” Puss said. The ancestor of the 32nd President of the United States, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, is Martin Hoffman, who was one of the first to emigrate from Estonia to America. Hoffman, who immigrated to America in 1657, is also associated with several other important figures. The family lines of King Charles III of Great Britain, King Frederik X of Denmark, King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, King Harald V of Norway and King Philip I of Belgium also trace back to Estonia. “The fact that they are related is no surprise to anyone, but they also have several Estonian ancestors. The oldest of them was Gotthard Kettler, the last landmaster of the Livonian order,” explained Puss . Since then, the Princess of Koluvere, also known as Auguste Karoline, who died tragically at the age of 23, has haunted men. “Surprisingly, besides the kings, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also proud of him,” Puss added.

