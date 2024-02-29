Erdoan marks 27th anniversary of February 28 plot





“Our nation has never forgotten and will never forget thecutthe conspirators and those who supported themFebruary 28who attacked its unity, its solidarity, its democracy and its will,” Erdoan said in a statement on X. The February 28 incident, commonly referred to as the “post-modern coup”, was marked by months of unrest as the military embarked on a campaign against the coalition government led by the Prosperity Party of former Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan. “We will not allow anyone to revive the dark mentality of February 28 in our country,” the president added. Justice Minister Ylmaz Tun and Education Minister Yusuf Tekin also issued strong condemnations on the anniversary of the plot, calling it a “dark chapter” in the nation's history. Tun expressed opposition to all coups, emphasizing the need to condemn and curse such acts. “All coups and coup attempts on the 27th anniversary of the post-modern coup of February 28, a black stain on the history of our democracy,” the minister said in a press release shared on social networks. Tekin echoed Tun's sentiments, calling the events of February 28, 1997, an attempt to stifle progress. Tekin highlighted the damage inflicted by the actions of those involved in the coup and said in a social media post: “All atrocities and undemocratic practices carried out on February 28 were the product of efforts aimed at extinguishing the light of the future of our country. as well as the obstacles that weigh on the future of the children of this holy nation. The Welfare Party was subsequently banned in 1998 following a ruling by the country's highest court. Smail Hakk Karaday, then chief of staff, was identified as the main suspect in the indictment related to the events of this period. AKP spokesperson Mer Elik also issued a message condemning this attempt against the nation in the face of history. “All kinds of coups and postmodern coup d’états constitute the greatest harm done to this country,” he wrote. “True patriotism consists of protecting the Republic, democracy, legitimate politics, the will of the nation and the law.” In conclusion, he said: “Any attempt against the will of the nation is enmity against the nation. Sovereignty belongs unconditionally to the nation.” Source. Hrriyet Daily News

