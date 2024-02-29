News channels are smiling to the bank with Modi-Yogi advertisements. This is the “Modi Ki Guarantee”

This warning comes not a moment too soon. Patanjali's television advertisements flood news channels, especially Hindi ones, promoting health tablets like Livogrit intended to cure liver diseases. Other Patanjali products are tested for 100% purity. Hmmm. Viewers must be confused: should we believe the Supreme Court of India or Ramdev?

On the other hand, if the advertisements are for Ramdevs Patanjali's health products, the Supreme Court sounds a warning: the entire country is being taken for a ride, it said on Tuesday, by banning the company from advertising for any health-related product. The advertisements were misleading, the SC said.

DDoes advertising take you for a ride? Yes. But if the ride is a promotion of Air India for its latest in-flight safety precautions, you will experience a pleasant journey through Indian culture.

Even though we face this dilemma, the problem presents itself from another angle: most of us accept that all advertising is intentionally misleading, but if that is the case, what about the Modi ki guarantee ?

Television advertisements touting the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or those of the BJP-ruled states flood into every commercial break on news channels. It's like a tsunami, wave after wave of ads filling the screen every few minutes, every day.

Mainstream newspapers like India Times And The Indian Express also smile while heading towards the bank as “Modi ki Guarantee” also fills their pages. Is it naive to believe that they exaggerate reality?

Flood of advertisements from BJP governments

We wonder why the BJP is making so much noise when the electoral wave already seems to be in its favor. With the Lok Sabha elections coming up in a few weeks, Prime Minister Modi seems unassailable. As we see the Himachal Pradesh Congress government in tatters after a cross-vote in Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday, Modi's return is imminent, Modi ki Guarantee.

If so, why the flood of ads? Likewise, why is Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spending so much time on TVCs? Modi and Yogi are seen more often in commercials than in the news, and that's really saying something. The way the ad campaigns are sweeping everything in their path, one might think that the BJP is aiming for 500 seats in the general elections.

Such is the confidence displayed that a small BJP-ruled state like Goa also boasts of running advertisements on television: I just saw one for Swayampurna Goa. Not to be outdone, the Haryana government is promoting its UID (unique identification number) for 4 lakh 40,000 owners and free spiritual yatras.

The Pushkar Singh Dhami government of Uttarakhand, meanwhile, is working to promote its Uniform Civil Code. TV commercials portray the UCC as the great equalizer and we see smiling faces of individuals from all communities hailing the UCC bill.

And here's an unusual one: Nitish Kumar, chief minister of Bihars, is for some reason better known to his public relations team, which runs national ads on electrification of the state. The punchline is more than a little spicy, given the number of times Kumar has changed alliance partners: Nitish Sarkar-Rishtha Vishwas Ka.

As for the opposition, it is a big absence, with the exception of the government of Bhagwant Singh Mann in Punjab. It definitely gives Yogi a chance for second place in the publicity contest. Advertisements for Rangla Punjab celebrate the state; other commercials and special features discuss Mann's free rationing program, cop-endorsed drug initiative, anti-gangster campaign (whatever that is), zero tolerance for crime, government jobs for 40,000 young people (really?), improving education. , health Once upon a time in Punjab, there was Bhagat Singh, says an advertisement, now there is Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Coincidentally, it was learned that shots were fired by unidentified assailants at a restaurant where Punjabi lyricist Bunty Bains was dining. So much for “zero tolerance for crime”.

Announcements Viksit Bharatin Modi-Yogi

The Modi-Yogi campaign addresses all their individual and combined achievements. The Modi ki Guarantee ads are largely exclusive to the PM, Vikshit Bharat features both, while some are only about the UP Chief Minister.

The current series Modi ki Guarantee features voiceovers of children highlighting what the government has done for their mother and father: Who makes my father strong? ; Who watches over my mother? a child asks, then he responds with Modi ji. Thank you Modiji.

The Modi-Yogi combination is being used to promote various health programs and initiatives of the Center and the state like the Ayushman Bharat program or the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. These advertisements feature sick people touting plans to make unaffordable hospital treatments and cheap medicines accessible to them.

Ironically, even as the advertisements were being aired, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal delivered a speech to the assembly, saying that patients from UP were seeking medical treatment in the national capital.

Other Modi projects for fast trains, the recent rooftop solar power project, houses for the poor, gas cylinders, all towards a Viksit Bharat, sing the praises of the Prime Minister and the 'UP CM.

The Adityanath government has also invested in 'Special Features', which praise its development work in Ayodhya and Kashi with grateful citizens offering their testimonies.

The picture that emerges from these campaigns is so rosy that one wants to immediately press the lotus button of the EVM. Is there room for improvement? Does not seem to.

Finally, back to the Supreme Court: perhaps it would also like to take note of the TVCs for Ayurvedic medicine from companies other than Patanjali? I've seen ads with just a cell phone number, promising cures for “kidney and liver failure.”