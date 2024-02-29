Politics
Time has come to oust DMK, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo credit: A.SHAIKMOHIDEEN
The time has come to oust the DMK from Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Tirunelveli on Wednesday.
Speaking at a public meeting, he said the Center could not implement many of its ambitious projects in the state, including AIIMS in Madurai, due to non-cooperation from the DMK government. He said the BJP, under the leadership of its state president K. Annamalai, would replace the DMK and ensure good governance. This is Modis' guarantee, he added.
The DMK and its allies were keen to promote their own interests, paying little heed to the need to bring development to all corners of the state. For example, the father [Chief Minister M.K. Stalin] is keen to promote his son as the next political heir, but the BJP would protect the interests of your [peoples] the children, he said.
Mr. Modi said that the BJP had appointed a Dalit functionary from Tamil Nadu (L. Murugan) as Union Minister. He could not win in the Tamil Nadu elections; but, as a gesture of affection towards the people of Tamil Nadu, the party sent him to the Rajya Sabha from the Hindi heartland (Madhya Pradesh), and he is serving the country effectively, he said. The BJP's 10-year rule has raised the country's image among world leaders, he said.
Indian Air Force Group Captain Abinandan Varthaman was held captive for around 60 hours by Pakistan but was released unharmed. Similarly, eight former Indian Navy officers were sentenced to death in Qatar, but the Union government got them released. He also discussed diplomatic relations with Sri Lanka, explaining how India secured the release of five fishermen.
The Prime Minister said that the BJP would work with the sole aim of developing Tamil Nadu and urged the people to give the BJP a hands-down victory in all Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections. I promise I will come back to you for more. Trust my words, he said.
During the last two days of his Tamil Nadu tour, he could see that people from different walks of life were moving closer to the BJP, a sign that the other parties (DMK) have not done anything tangible, but have only enriched themselves, he said.
New infrastructure
The Prime Minister said that despite the DMK regime, the Union government had brought new infrastructure to the state. The Tirunelveli-Chennai Vande Bharat Express is a classic example, he said. Virudhunagar district had been earmarked for the development of a PM-MITRA textile park. Many other southern districts, including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar, which have not seen any substantial progress, will soon have world-class infrastructure, he added.
The country is moving closer to many developed countries in many areas, including renewable energy. In the next five years, he wanted to see India Bharat among the top three nations. Therefore, Tamil Nadu should no longer lag behind and join the mainstream development, he said.
The BJP had a comprehensive plan for the country for the next five years and Tamil Nadu is on the list for massive change. The party would cross the 400 mark in the Lok Sabha elections with the support of the electorate here, Mr. Modi said.
Thanking BJP workers and members of the public for their support for his En Mann, En Makkal yatra drawn out in all 234 Assembly constituencies, Mr. Annamalai said the next 60 days would be crucial for all right-thinking people. I want each of you to work hard and strengthen the hands of our Prime Minister, he said.
Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan said that when the BJP cleared the Vel yatra, the party won four Assembly seats. With the completion of Mr Annamalais' yatra, the party is expected to win 40 seats, he added.
BJP MP and senior leader Nainar Nagendran welcomed the rally.
