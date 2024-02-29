Multinationals see Turkish data law as green light for investment





(Bloomberg) — Turkey is set to allow international companies to move their local customers' data out of the country, part of a long-awaited overhaul of data protection rules that companies say could attract billions of dollars of foreign direct investment. Most read on Bloomberg A pending bill, a copy of which was seen by Bloomberg, is being debated Thursday in the general assembly, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the ruling Ak Party, and its nationalist ally the MHP have a comfortable majority . The bill would allow companies to centralize data processing outside the country, helping to reduce costs. The telecommunications sector is expected to benefit the most from the change, with IT, retail and aviation companies also among the most affected, according to an impact analysis by the Istanbul-based International Investors Association, known as Yased. He says the move could attract up to $18.6 billion in FDI to Turkey from its 274 members, citing an internal survey of them. Members include local units of Apple Inc., Ford Motor Co., Allianz SE and Diageo Plc. Some multinational companies are waiting for this law to take effect before making new investments in Turkey, Chairman Engin Aksoy, who is also chief executive of Vodafone Group Plcs' Turkish unit, said in an emailed response to questions . This alignment is expected to reduce barriers to data flow and improve the use of technology and digitalization in business life, thereby making Turkey a more attractive investment destination for international investors, he added. . Fall in FDI FDI in Turkey has been declining since peaking at $22 billion in 2007, according to Yased data. Flows fell 22% in 2023 to $10.6 billion, largely due to an unstable macroeconomic environment that saw annual inflation soar to 65% and the pound collapse. The story continues Erdogan's government abandoned an unorthodox policy of growth at all costs after his re-election in May and is trying to regain investor confidence. The way has been opened for multinational companies to manage their operations in Turkey in a much more comfortable and productive way, said Sefa Karcioglu, a data protection lawyer and CEO of data security company DPC. –With the help of Tugce Ozsoy. Most read from Bloomberg Businessweek 2024 Bloomberg LP

