Boris Johnson tells Putin to “get the hell out of Ukraine” and says Trump will NOT cut funding if elected because he “won't want to be the president who surrendered to Russia.”

Boris Johnson told Vladimir Putin to “get the hell out of Ukraine” and said Trump would not end funding if elected because he “wouldn't want to be the president who went to the Russia.”
Johnson urged kyiv to take a fast track to end the war, by forcing the Kremlin dictator to withdraw from annexed Crimea.
In a new interview broadcast in Ukraine, the former British prime minister predicted that Trump – if re-elected to the White House – would continue to support Volodymyr Zelensky.
“He won’t want to become the president who surrendered to Putin,” Johnson predicted.
He insisted it was unsustainable to negotiate with Putin, asking: “Is it possible to negotiate with a crocodile if you have your foot in its mouth?”
Asked about his message for Putin, he replied: “I would tell him: 'Get out of Ukraine!'
The war will not end this year and “maybe not even next,” he said in an interview with television journalist Dmitry Gordon during his recent visit to kyiv.
“All this will end when Russia and Putin realize that he finds himself alone against a force that will never back down,” he added.
But he urged Ukraine to continue targeting Crimea – occupied for a decade – because it is Putin's vulnerability.
“I think one thing could change the situation very quickly: if Putin has problems in Crimea,” he said, according to the translation.
“If he feels the risk of losing Crimea, everything will be different in the Kremlin.
“This is the scenario for a rapid end to the war.”
Putin is known to view the mountainous, Black Sea resort Crimean Peninsula as the jewel of his invaded Ukrainian territories.
“Do yourself a favor.
“He controls the Russian media, he will find a way to explain everything to them.”
“He will say that Ukraine has been 'denazified'… and all that nonsense.
“He will say that he destroyed all the “Nazis” in Ukraine. Amazing!
“Now go out and rejoice in success!”
“And he would have succeeded.
“The Russians would believe it and breathe a sigh of relief.”
Johnson also predicted that the United States would maintain its support for Ukraine despite the current political impasse in Washington.
Johnson denied Putin's allegations that he single-handedly prevented the Ukrainians from negotiating a peace deal when the conflict began in 2022.
Putin told former Fox News journalist Tucker Carlson that the former British prime minister had “dissuaded” kyiv from making a deal, adding: “The fact that they are obeying the request or the persuasion of M .Johnson, the former Prime Minister of Great Britain, looks ridiculous.
“It’s absurd, it’s simply not true,” the former prime minister said.
“I don’t think at this point any Western leader, even if he really wanted to, could stop Ukraine and fight for its freedom.
“I don’t think there’s any deal to be done.
“I don't think anyone could see what this deal was…
“Is it possible to negotiate with a crocodile if you have your foot in its mouth?
“What kind of agreement could there be
“I think it’s Russian propaganda.
“This is simply Russian propaganda and an attempt to shift the blame to someone else.
“This is pure nonsense.”
'I think so. I don’t know, but I would be very surprised if it didn’t happen,” he told Gordon.
“Now everyone is wondering: what about Trump, what will happen?
“Everyone just needs to be more careful, a little patient.
“Elections are now taking place. During elections, people can say different things.
“They have different constituencies that they need to reach
“I think Trump will want to be the president who defends freedom and makes America great again.
Putin today warned Western countries that there was a real risk of nuclear war if they sent their own troops to fight in Ukraine, and he said Moscow had the weapons to strike targets in the West.
Speaking to parliament and other members of the country's elite, Putin, 71, repeated his accusation that the West is determined to weaken Russia, and he suggested that Western leaders do not understand how dangerous their interference could be in what he considered to be Russia's internal affairs.
He prefaced his warning with a specific reference to an idea, floated by French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, that European NATO members would send ground troops to Ukraine – a suggestion that was quickly rejected by the United States , Germany, Great Britain and others.
“(Western nations) need to understand that we also have weapons capable of hitting targets on their territory. All this really threatens conflict with the use of nuclear weapons and the destruction of civilization. They don't understand that?!' Putin said.
Putin, speaking on the eve of the March 15-17 presidential election, in which he is certain to be re-elected for another six-year term, praised what he called Russia's nuclear arsenal considerably modernized, the largest in the world.
