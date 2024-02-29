Shashi Tharoor responds to PM Narendra Modi's double-digit prediction in Kerala | Latest news India





Shashi Tharoor said the only way the BJP can get double digits in Kerala in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is if both digits are zero; otherwise, they will be limited to a digit that is also zero. Shashi Tharoor commented on Prime Minister Modi's statement that the BJP will get double-digit seats in Kerala's Lok Sabha. (PTI) The comment came a day after Narendra Modi said in Thiruvananthapuram that the BJP will win double-digit seats in 2024. The BJP has no seats in Kerala while the Congress in 2019 won 15 of the 20 Lok seats Sabha in the state. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. “As far as Kerala is concerned, communalism cannot go beyond a very small limit and we have seen the BJP reach that limit. In two successive elections their vote share was 12% and 13%. I must give credit to Mr. Modi that under him, the BJP went from a 6% party to a 12-13% party under him, but that's it. I think the ceiling has been reached. And unless they are making a more compelling appeal to the people of Kerala – we know they have tried to reach out to the Christian community, but after what happened in Manipur, there is very little receptivity to this kind of message.” , Tharoor said. “The problem with the BJP is that they do not understand Kerala, its culture and its history. We have lived together for over 2,000 years, amicably. Our relationship with each of the major faiths is one of welcome and acceptance… The problem with the North is that they think their story is the only one…” Shashi Tharoor said. “Today, Jews tell me that it is the only Jewish diaspora that has never experienced a single case of anti-Semitic persecution in the world. Likewise, Christianity arrived with Saint Thomas, Saint Thomas of the Apostles, it was again well received and widespread,” Tharoor said. said. “Then we had the arrival of Islam, not by the sword. You see, the problem in the North is that they think their story is the only story. We have traders from the Arab world who came in Kerala centuries before the Prophet, and they brought the message of the Prophet as news from their peninsula,” Tharoor added. During a temple-mosque feud in Mathura, Varanasi, Tharoor said: “Now we are not going to find ourselves in a situation where a Hindu movement will come and say this was once a temple and we want to demolish it the mosque, we will not tolerate it, and that is not how we behave.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/on-modis-two-digit-from-kerala-prediction-shashi-tharoor-says-both-zero-101709136886605.html

