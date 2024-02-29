World leaders attend Antalya Diplomatic Forum





ANKARA Heads of state and government, dozens of foreign ministers, academics and think tanks from around the world will be in Antalya to attend the annual diplomatic forum, which will focus on the role of diplomacy in the era conflicts. The Antalya Diplomatic Forum will meet for the third time from March 1 to 3 in the Mediterranean coastal city, under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and at the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The theme of this year's forum is Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Troubles, which obviously refers to the ongoing wars in Europe between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas. The forum is expected to be inaugurated by President Erdoan on March 1. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will also speak at the forum's opening ceremony. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Djibouti, Guinea Bissau, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kosovo, Turkish Cyprus, Madagascar, Central African Republic and Somalia will be presented at the presidential level at the forum. Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban will be among the participants, alongside the prime ministers of Burundi, Moldova and the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (IKRG). Foreign ministers from more than 40 countries will join the ADF. These include Azerbaijan, Albania, UAE, Armenia, Palestine, Switzerland, Kuwait, Uganda and Sudan, etc. The forum will witness the participation of some regional and international organizations, including the Arab League, OSCE, Council of Europe, Black Sea Economic Cooperation and the Organization of Turkic States. Special focus on the Gaza tragedy During the three-day forum, 52 panels will be organized on various global and regional issues. A special panel will be devoted to the current crisis in the Middle East resulting from Israel's indiscriminate and disproportionate offensive against the Palestinians in Gaza. Foreign ministers from the Contact Group, established by prominent regional countries at the joint summit of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, will discuss their efforts to end the ongoing tragedy in Gaza. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Maliki, Egyptian Foreign Minister Semih Shukry, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan are expected to attend the table round.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/world-leaders-ministers-attend-antalya-diplomacy-forum-191187 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos