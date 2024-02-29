



Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak Getty More than half of advice have warned that they will go bankrupt during the next legislature in a new report. The Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) found that 51% of senior civil servants in the UK believe their councils will go bankrupt in the next five years unless major reform is introduced. High inflation, combined with cuts in central government fundinghave created major challenges for local councils across the country, but it appears the full repercussions will not be felt until the next parliament is in place. The exact date of next general elections remains to be confirmed, but WorksKeir Starmer and the outgoing Prime Minister, the Conservatives Rishi Sunak, Countries are expected to clash and it appears that local government fears could become a major obstacle. The LGIU report also suggests that even those who remain in the dark will face bumps in the road. It reads: Councils that manage to balance their books are concerned that some of the services they provide may fall short of legal standards, and this will continue unabated without costly legal challenges. The anonymous survey received 160 responses from senior civil servants working across 128 councils. Nine percent said they would declare effective bankruptcy in the next financial year (April 2024 to April 2025). Only 4% of national councils have confidence in the current local government financial system and only 6% are satisfied with Downing Street's current approach. Nine in ten councils are considering raising parking and environmental waste charges or increasing council tax to deal with looming bankruptcy, while one in ten will cut SEND services for special educational needs and disabled people as well as childcare services. A fifth want to sell their public assets, while more than half rely on their financial reserves to stay afloat. LGIU chief executive Jonathan Carr-West said: “We have long warned that a lack of funding combined with inflation and the growing need for adult and children's social care, homelessness and SEND services have pushed councils to the brink. The story continues He said it was clear they were in a desperate and ruinous financial situation, with councils surviving simply by borrowing larger sums of money. He added: Citizens are being left behind. He said the report showed the scale of the problem and that it was clearly a systemic problem. Whoever wins the next election will need to reform the entire system, restoring multi-year agreements based on the region's needs and developing new methods of raising revenue, Carr-West said. The LGIU suggested that the government should not rely on taxpayers to solve this crisis, but rather share surplus funds between the richest and poorest municipalities. He also called for Westminster funding to be allocated to each council based on need rather than a competitive tender. Related…

