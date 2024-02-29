President Jokowi Groundbreaking for Bank Mandiri Office Building in IKN





President Joko Widodo laid the foundation stone or revolutionary Construction of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk office building in Nusantara Capital Region, East Kalimantan Province, Thursday, February 29, 2024. This event marks an important milestone in the development of digital infrastructure and services in Indonesia's new capital. In his speech, President Joko Widodo spoke about the future of Indonesia and the changes that will occur after the completion of infrastructure development such as toll roads and airports. The president stressed that the journey from Balikpapan to the capital of the archipelago will be considerably shortened by the presence of these two infrastructures supporting connectivity. “Please watch it after June, after the toll road is finished, that's it airportit's over, from airport just come here for 15 minutes. “Once the toll road is completed, it will take 45 minutes from Balikpapan to here,” he said. The President also recalled the importance of managing the Indonesian capital so that it does not lose control like many new capitals of other countries. The Head of State highlighted the concepts of “forest city” and “smart city” as the main foundation for the development of IKN as a sustainable city, free of pollution and supported by electric public transport. The President also appreciated the steps taken by Bank Mandiri to start building buildings for digital services, given the enormous potential of the digital ecosystem in Indonesia, which is reflected, among other things, in the number of users of Banque Mandiri's Livin' platform which reached 23. million. The President hopes that this development will support the growth of the digital ecosystem and attract “digital nomads” from various parts of the world to live in the archipelago capital. “If the digital ecosystem is built here, it will bring benefits digital nomad live in this archipelago because this city will be different from other cities in the world. “There are not many people but it is alive, there is no pollution because everyone uses electric vehicles and electric public transport,” he explained. The President was also accompanied on this occasion by Minister of State Enterprises Erick Thohir, Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordination Council Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan, Minister of Public Works and Housing public Basuki Hadimuljono, from the Minister of Agrarian Affairs. and Land Planning/National Land Agency Head Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, and IKN Authority Head Bambang Susantono. Also present were Chairman of the President's Advisory Council Wiranto, Head of the Board of Commissioners of the Financial Services Authority Mahendra Siregar, Acting General Commander of the TNI Agus Subiyanto. Acting East Kalimantan Governor Akmal Malik. Regent of North Penajam Paser Makmur Marbun, curator of IKN Development Ridwan Kamil and senior director of Bank Mandiri Darmawan Junaidi.

