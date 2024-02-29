Sirkeci Kazleme Tram Line Opens in Istanbul | Metro International Report





Show full screen TURKEY: A light rail line along the route of the old railway line to the historic Sirkeci station on the European side of Istanbul was inaugurated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on February 26. The Halkal Sirkeci line section was closed in August 2013 as part of the development of the Bosphorus Marmaray commuter rail corridor. Marmaray trains use the old main line from their western terminus at Halkal to Kazileme, then a new underground route to Sirkeci. Long distance trains have been reduced to start and end at Halkal at the same time. The new line uses the 83 km Kazleme Sirkeci section of the old railway line, with a mix of single and double tracks. The reconstruction was undertaken by Kolin Insaat under a 480 million TL contract awarded in 2021. It involved the reconstruction or renewal of 21 road and pedestrian underpasses and the construction of a new pedestrian underpass and of three overpasses. There are running and cycling paths parallel to the line. The old suburban line stations of Sirkeci, Cankurturan, Kumkap, Yenikap, Cerrahpaa, Kocamustafapaa and Yedikule were upgraded and a new station was built in Kazleme. There are various interchanges with Marmaray, tram and ferry routes. Services are operated using Maramaray Hyundai Rotem Classe E32000 electric multiple units, running every 10 minutes at a maximum speed of 80 km/h. Despite the use of EMU, the line has the tram number T6. Show full screen The project was developed by the National Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure rather than the Istanbul Municipality and, as such, uses the U logo for Ulam (transport) as opposed to the M used for the city's metro. Speaking at the opening, Erdoan said that this route is one of the oldest railways in the country. It had completed its service with the opening of Marmaray, but the reopening would bring it back with a completely new design in an environmentally friendly project focused on both railways and pedestrians for the benefit of our Istanbul brothers and sisters .

