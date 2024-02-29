The Narendra Modi regime suppresses freedoms





A shock for The cross. Vanessa Dougnac, our correspondent in India, was forced to leave the country where she had lived for 25 years. In January, India's Interior Ministry accused her of engaging in journalistic activities “contrary to the country's national interests.” She was ordered to give up her permanent residence permit, even though her work permit had already been revoked 17 months previously. Alarm bell This unjustified pressure, exerted without any valid reason, is seen as a warning signal by Western journalists working in New Delhi. This effective expulsion is a new sign of the restriction of freedoms in India and the pressure exerted on the media. An authoritarian drift has in fact been at work since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. He is a supporter of “Hindutva”, an ideology which postulates the existence of a race and a people Hindus, destined to exercise their hegemony over the Indian subcontinent. A timely book sheds light on this worrying political trend. Written by journalists Sophie Landrin and Guillaume Delacroix, “In the head of Narendra Modi” (In the Mind of Narendra Modi) describes the controversial journey of the current Prime Minister while placing him within the nationalist and religious movement that shaped him. Founded in 1925, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS, National Volunteer Corps) is today the most influential socio-cultural organization in the country. For her, India is at the same time a homeland, a nation and a holy land, humiliated by centuries of Muslim and then Western domination. Eight million supporters “Hindu society has been at war for over a thousand years” against its internal enemies, explains Mohan Bhagwat, president of the RSS. Operating 80,000 local branches and 50,000 schools, the movement makes its eight million supporters understand that Christians and Muslims represent a civilizational threat and that we must guard against their influence, separate ourselves from them, or even erase their heritage. . Sometimes the hysteria of the discourse leads to serious communal violence, which goes unpunished. On May 28, 2023, the inauguration of the new parliament in New Delhi highlighted the depth of the ideological transformation underway. Narendra Modi prostrated himself before Hindu priests and hermits before brandishing a golden scepter evoking a kingdom from the beginning of our era. Instead of inviting representatives of all religions, he displayed the supremacy of a mythologized culture and a rewritten history. A total break with the India of the fathers of independence – Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Babasaheb Ambedkar – who worked after 1947 for a secular state and a country united in its diversity. A third of the votes Narendra Modi intends to continue to surf on a discourse which flatters the Hindu majority and stigmatizes the Muslim (15% of 1.3 billion inhabitants) and Christian (2.5%) minorities. He is entering the next federal elections in April-May from a position of strength. The electoral system twice allowed it to obtain an absolute majority of seats with around a third of the votes cast. And his control over the state apparatus helps him weaken his opponents and counter-powers. A third success would force Western countries to seriously question their “friendly” relations with a regime increasingly distant from their democratic principles.

