Pakistan PM slams Imran Khan's irresponsible demand for election audit in IMF bailout letter





Pakistan National Assembly meets as Imran Khan-backed MPs protest vote result

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's National Assembly convened for its first session on Thursday as opposition lawmakers continued to protest the results of the February 8 general elections that were widely marred by allegations of fraud.

The agreement between Bilawal Bhutto Zardaris Pakistan People's Party and three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on February 20 ended days of uncertainty and negotiations after inconclusive elections which gave rise to a National Assembly without a majority.

The PML-N's 79 seats and the PPP's 54 seats together form a simple majority in Parliament to form a government, and they have also brought smaller parties into the coalition. Candidates backed by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won 93 seats, but lack the numbers to form a government. He and his party rejected the election results, alleging widespread fraud, which the electoral commission denied.

Thursday's session began with ruckus as soon as the national anthem ended and Khan-backed lawmakers, who joined the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), surrounded the speakers' podium.

Who will save Pakistan? Imran Khan! Imran Khan! PTI lawmakers chanted after the swearing-in and as the newly elected MPs signed the NA register list.

The coalition alliance announced Shehbaz Sharif, the brother of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, as its candidate for the post of prime minister. Shehbaz is himself a former prime minister and replaced Khan when he was ousted by a vote of no confidence in Parliament in 2022. Since then, Khan has been convicted of several offenses in what his supporters call politically motivated measures aimed at keeping him out of office.

The coalition alliance is backing former President Asif Ali Zardari of the PPP as a joint presidential candidate when the new parliament and four provincial legislatures elect the successor to outgoing President Arif Ali, a close ally of Khan, in the coming weeks .

Shehbaz will take the reins of the country at a time when the new government will have to make difficult decisions to get the country out of the financial crisis, including negotiating a new bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund. The current IMF program expires in March. A new agenda will involve committing to the steps necessary to stay on the narrow path to recovery, but which will limit policy options to relieve a deeply frustrated population and meet the needs of industries seeking government support to stimulate growth.

Other important measures include the privatization of loss-making state-owned enterprises such as the flagship Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Pakistan also faces a worrying rise in militancy, which any new government will have to confront. Falling political temperatures will also be a major challenge as Khan retains massive popular support in Pakistan, and a continued crackdown on his party and his continued imprisonment would likely inflame tensions at a time when stability is needed to attract political support. foreign investments to support the economy. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2468666/pakistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos